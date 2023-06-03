England Ashes squad: Josh Tongue included in 16-player squad for first two Tests

Josh Tongue has been named in England's Ashes squad for the first two Tests against Australia.

England have named an unchanged squad from the ongoing Test against Ireland at Lord's, meaning Ben Foakes will not feature in the opening two matches.

Worcestershire seamer Tongue has been included following an impressive debut with the ball.

The England party will report to Birmingham on Monday 12 June. They are due to practice at Edgbaston from Tuesday 13 June.

England Men's Ashes Test Squad:

Ben Stokes (Durham) Captain

James Anderson (Lancashire)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Dan Lawrence (Essex)

Jack Leach (Somerset)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Matthew Potts (Durham)

Ollie Robinson (Sussex)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Josh Tongue (Worcestershire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

LV= Insurance Men's Ashes Series

First Test: England v Australia, 16-20 June, Edgbaston, Birmingham

Second Test: England v Australia, 28 June-2 July, Lord's, London

Third Test: England v Australia, 6-10 July, Headingley, Leeds

Fourth Test: England v Australia, 19-23 July, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Fifth Test: England v Australia, 27-31 Kia Oval, London

Watch The Ashes live and in full on Sky Sports Cricket. The series gets under way at Edgbaston on Friday June 16 with build-up beginning at 9.30am ahead of the first ball at 11am.