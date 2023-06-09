The Ashes: Ben Stokes posts video bowling at full speed amid injury fears

Ben Stokes has given a boost to England fans as, one week out from the start of The Ashes, the men's Test captain posted a video on Instagram showing himself bowling at full speed.

Stokes' fitness has been an ongoing concern for England due to a longstanding knee injury. He didn't bowl during their 10-wicket win over Ireland at Lord's last week and was seen grimacing while taking a catch on day three.

Stokes played down the issue after the game, saying it was "nothing to worry about" and that he is "definitely on course to bowl" in the first Test against Australia at Edgbaston - live on Sky Sports Cricket - on Friday June 16.

The video he posted on social media on Friday morning shows him bowling at St Andrews University in Scotland, as well taking in a round of golf with head coach Brendon McCullum as Kingsbarns Golf Links.

He and McCullum have overseen a dramatic change of approach and fortunes for the England Test team since taking over at the start of last summer, winning 11 of their first 13 games in charge.

Attempting to regain the Ashes urn for the first time since 2015, and following a 4-1 drubbing Down Under in 2021/22, Stokes said his side will "hold nothing back" against Australia.

"I promise you: We're going to play without fear," Stokes wrote for the Players' Tribune.

"We want to create an environment where everyone has the freedom to try things without fear. I know it hasn't always been that way, even though we've always had the ability.

"Hold nothing back. Express yourself. Show us what you can really do.

"And you know what? If you fail, then you fail. So what? As captain, I'm not going to be chewing people out in press conferences or in the media for trying to play a big shot.

"And behind the scenes, you're not gonna get a slap on the wrist from me or Brendon McCullum about it.

"I don't want this to be taken out of context. Just because I say it's alright to fail, it doesn't mean I'm fine with losing. I hate losing."

Stokes added: "It's not like any other series [The Ashes].

"There's the pressure, the hype and the extra noise that comes with it, but we're ready for all that this summer.

"We've had some good results in the last year and the mindset in the group is so strong. Everyone is fully committed to what we're doing.

"We know how good we are and that on our good days we can beat anyone on their good days."

Morgan: Stokes 'a man of his word' with attacking mentality

Former England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan, who led the team to World Cup glory in 2019, hailed the authenticity of Stokes and says he is sincere about his win-at-any-cost mentality.

One of the two Tests England lost under Stokes was against New Zealand in Wellington earlier this year. Despite leading the two-match series 1-0, the tourists succumbed to a thrilling one-run defeat rather than look to secure a series-clinching draw.

Ahead of The Ashes, Stokes has insisted that he would declare even if faced with a scenario where England were 2-1 up and 300 ahead, with seven wickets in hand, going into the last day of the final Test at The Oval, and Morgan believes it's not bluff and bravado.

"I don't believe anything Ben says is for show," Morgan told the PA news agency. "He is a man of his word, he is very authentic.

"You can tell it speaks volumes both on and off the field and it rings clear in the changing room, so it should be no different for anybody in the public.

"When you have a leader like that, it's great because there's just clear, transparent direction in where you're going and what you want to achieve.

"A draw isn't the task, they want to win, their eyes are on the prize and he seems to get more out of his own players that way."

Morgan added: "For the best part of four or five years, England were terrible at Test match cricket, they tried fighting and being dogged, defensive and playing the long game, and that just doesn't work.

"I can imagine the cornerstone of Ben's thinking is 'we're not going back to playing that way'.

