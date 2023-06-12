Women's Ashes: England name uncapped Lauren Filer and Danielle Gibson in squad for Australia Test

England have named the uncapped Lauren Filer and Danielle Gibson in a 15-strong squad for the Women's Ashes Test against Australia.

Seam bowler Filer, 22, has been a regular in the Western Storm side over recent seasons, while club team-mate Gibson, 22, was Storm's leading wicket-taker and third-highest run-scorer in this campaign's Charlotte Edwards Cup.

All-rounder Gibson was named as a travelling reserve for England's T20 World Cup campaign in South Africa in February but, like Filer, has now earned a first full call-up.

England's Women's Ashes squad Heather Knight (captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vice-captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt

The multi-format Women's Ashes series starts with the Test match at Trent Bridge between June 22-26 - the first five-day women's Test on English soil - followed by three T20 internationals (July 1, 5 and 8) and three one-day internationals (July 12, 16 and 18), with all games live on Sky Sports.

Ashes holders Australia have won three of the previous four series including the last two 12-4 on points, with England's last victory coming in Australia at the start of 2014.

The winners of the Test match will earn four points, with sides claiming two points if they are victorious in any of the six white-ball matches.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's Nat Sciver-Brunt is excited about the prospect of playing in front of a record-breaking crowd at Trent Bridge in the Women's Ashes Test

England head coach Jon Lewis said of Filer and Gibson's call-ups: "We are fortunate that our talent pool is growing fast, this has enabled us to pick a nicely balanced squad.

"Dani (Gibson) is one of the form cricketers in the country, she is improving both with bat and ball and if selected in the team, offers us a dynamic cricketer who can change the momentum of the game.

"Lauren is a genuine wicket-taking threat with good pace and swing. Again, if selected in the playing 11, she offers us a point of difference in our bowling attack that could impact a Test match at any point in the game."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's Tammy Beaumont admits her side will be underdogs in the Women's Ashes but insists they will take an aggressive approach

England won the previous Test match they played, against South Africa at Taunton last June, a game in which they handed debuts to opener Emma Lamb, all-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards and seam bowlers Issy Wong and Lauren Bell.

All four of those players are in England's squad to face Australia, as is 18-year-old all-rounder Alice Capsey, who could join Filer and Gibson in making her Test debut.

Capsey has played 19 white-ball matches for England (15 T20 internationals and four one-day internationals), scoring 387 runs, including two T20 international half-centuries.

Image: Alice Capsey is in line for her first Test appearance after 19 white-ball matches for England

England Women squad for Ashes Test at Trent Bridge: Heather Knight (captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vice-captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt

England will play a three-day warm-up match against Australia A in Derby from Thursday, at the same time Australia play a game of the same length against England A in Leicester.

Davidson-Richards and Danni Wyatt are part of the England A squad, a group that will be captained by Lauren Winfield-Hill.

England Women A squad to face Australia in warm-up: Lauren Winfield-Hill (captain), Charlie Dean (vice-captain), Maia Bouchier, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Sarah Glenn, Kirstie Gordon, Eva Gray, Bess Heath, Eve Jones, Paige Scholfield, Grace Scrivens, Danni Wyatt

Image: Danielle Gibson (left) and Filer (right) could make their England debuts at Trent Bridge

Women's Ashes schedule (all games live on Sky Sports)

Test match (Trent Bridge) - Thursday June 22 - Monday June 26 (11am start)

First T20 international (Edgbaston) - Saturday July 1 (6.35pm start)

Second T20 international (The Kia Oval) - Wednesday July 5 (6.35pm start)

Third T20 international (Lord's) - Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start)

First one-day international (Unique Stadium, Bristol) - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start)

Second one-day international (The Ageas Bowl) - Sunday July 16 (11am start)

Third one-day international (Taunton) - Tuesday July 18 (1pm start)

How the scoring system works for The Women's Ashes?

The winners of the Test match earn four points, with the teams taking two points each in the event of a draw. Two points are awarded for victories in each of the white-ball games, with sides picking up a point apiece in the event of a tie or no result.

Sky Sports pundits for Women's Ashes

Nick Knight, Simon Doull, Isa Guha, Lydia Greenway, Mel Jones, Charles Dagnall, Charlotte Edwards, Mark Butcher, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill.

Watch the Women's Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket from Thursday June 22. Coverage of the Test match, at Trent Bridge, begins at 10am ahead of the first ball at 11am.