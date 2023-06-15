The Ashes: Ben Stokes reaffirms England will not change style, says he is 'in really good place to bowl'

Ben Stokes has declared himself fit to bowl in The Ashes and reiterated that England will not adapt their swashbuckling style, saying the only thing that has changed is the occasion.

England's aggressive brand of cricket has produced 11 wins in 13 Tests and generated real optimism among fans that the side can beat Australia in a Test series for the first time since 2015.

Australia, who defeated England 4-0 down under in 2017/18 and 2021/22 and drew in the UK in 2019, are World Test champions after conquering India at The Kia Oval last week.

Speaking at Edgbaston ahead of Friday's Ashes opener, Stokes told reporters: "I am not going to sit here and say it isn't a huge honour to lead England out against Australia in an Ashes series.

"Australia have played some amazing cricket and that reflects on them being World Test champions. I know it's a big deal. I know how much it means to fans and players.

"But the only thing I feel is different is the occasion. We are still going to be bowling a cricket ball, hitting a cricket ball and fielding a cricket ball. Find something that works, don't put yourself under more pressure, or change because the occasion may be bigger.

"I think what we have done over the last year is show how we want to play and how we are able to get the best out of the team but also the best out of the individuals.

"You get asked a lot if we are going to continue to play this way against this opposition, against that opposition, but I think we have made it clear that this is how England play their cricket against any opposition.

"It has worked more than it has not so I don't think there is any question around how we are going to go play our cricket, even though it is against Australia.

"Conditions can dictate how you do that. We will always try and adapt to the conditions but still have that positive mode of going out to have as much fun as possible and always put pressure back on the opposition, no matter who it is. Face the ball, not the man."

'I will give 100 per cent of what I've got'

Stokes said he was "in a really good place to be able to bowl" as he battles a left knee problem.

The issue limited his role with the ball in New Zealand in February and he has only bowled one over in a match since - in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings.

The skipper said: "The last three days have been really good for my confidence. I have bowled some overs and been able to run in with more intensity day by day so I have got myself in a really good place to be able to bowl.

"I definitely feel in a better place than I did in Wellington [earlier this year] and even before that. Every time I am on the field [I want to put in big performances].

"My body was stopping me… but what I have done is put myself in a place where I feel more capable to do that.

"I am not going to speak too soon around things because who knows where I will be in two weeks' time. But hopefully I don't have to worry about that. I will give 100 per cent of what I have got at the time."

'I couldn't look past Broad and Moeen'

England selected Stuart Broad over Mark Wood to complete the pace attack alongside James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, with Stokes saying the 36-year dismissing Australia opener David Warner seven times in the drawn 2019 Ashes series played a big part in that decision.

In 10 Edgbaston Tests, Broad has 43 wickets at an average of 24.06.

Stokes also explained why he tempted Moeen Ali out of Test retirement to fill the spin-bowling spot after Jack Leach sustained a stress fracture of the back.

On Broad, who has taken 131 Ashes wickets in total, Stokes said: "I think Broady's record against Australia is incredible.

"It is very hard to look past someone like that for the opening game of a series. I'd be lying if I said Broad's record against Warner [was not a factor]."

On Moeen, who averages 64.65 with the ball against Australia, Stokes added: "I had to think hard about who we were going to replace Leachy with and a player like Mo, who I have seen put in some unbelievable match-winning performances, albeit a long time ago, was something that I couldn't look past.

"That was a stomach and a heart feeling rather than my brain and I have generally stuck with my gut throughout my whole captaincy so far.

"Moeen is going to come in here and I am looking at what he can offer to this team on his best days, not worrying about anything else."

'I have tried to make players believe they are incredible'

England's turnaround under Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum has been staggering, with the duo have taken over a side with one win in their previous 17 matches.

Stokes says giving his players "belief" has been instrumental in the team's rise.

He added: "It's about making the guys in the dressing room believe they are incredible players, making them believe in themselves a lot more than they probably did before that, making them believe they were better than they originally thought. Hopefully I have done that.

We have reconnected as friends more than anything. Me and Brendon [McCullum] will always stay very true to getting together and spending time together away from the cricket field. That is so, so important to this group of players.

"I feel I have always had a very good relationship with the players in this dressing room. One of the most important things as captain was still having the same trust even though I am now making big decisions."

