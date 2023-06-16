Edgbaston to turn blue for Bob Willis during Ashes opener at Edgbaston

Edgbaston will once again turn 'Blue for Bob' on Saturday to raise money for research into prostate cancer, the disease which took the life of England and Sky Sports legend Bob Willis.

Willis passed away in December 2019 at the age of 70, with the Bob Willis Fund established in his name by his wife Lauren Clark and his brother David to help fund research into the illness and raise awareness.

Edgbaston first went Blue for Bob in the one-day international between England and Pakistan in the summer of 2021 and the second annual day was held last year during England's rearranged fifth Test with India.

For more information and to donate, visit https://bobwillisfund.org

Spectators attending the game are encouraged to wear blue to support the cause.

One in eight men in the UK will be affected by prostate cancer but there is no comprehensive national screening programme to highlight how aggressive a person's cancer may be.

Edgbaston was Willis' home ground during his spell with Warwickshire between 1972 and 1984, with Bob winning the County Championship in his first season at the club.

Willis took 325 wickets in 90 Tests for England - only James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Sir Ian Botham have more - at an average of 25.20, while he also captained his country.

Bob's most memorable spell came in the Ashes Test at Headingley in July 1981 when he took 8-43 to shred Australia and win the game for England.

He became a Sky Sports analyst after retiring, with viewers always enjoying his acerbic take on the game.

