Jess Jonassen stars with bat to force draw for Australia A against England

Jess Jonassen's superb innings of 173 denied England Women victory against Australia A in Derby.

Coming in fourth after Maddy Darke and Heather Graham had been dismissed for one run and a duck respectively by Lauren Bell (3-31), Jonassen batted through the rest of the day, facing 224 balls and hitting 26 fours.

Her strongest partnership came with Courtney Webb who scored 79 from 89 balls before being removed by Kate Cross (1-15).

With Jonassen lasting the duration and England unable to remove Australia A's lower order, the match was drawn on the final day as the tourists finished on 361-7 in their second innings.

It will be a disappointment for England who scored a huge 650 all out in their first innings.

Image: Kate Cross and Alice Capsey missed a chance to remove Jonassen

The match was also drawn between Australia and England A as Australia finished the final day and their second innings on 371-7.

England had finished day two 562 all out but did not get another chance to bat, Annabel Sutherland putting in an impressive 116 runs from 138 balls and her opening partner Phoebe Litchfield notching 78 from 107 balls as the pair put on 177 for the first wicket.

Kirstie Gordon impressed with the ball for England with figures of 5-49.

Women's Ashes schedule (all games live on Sky Sports)

Test match (Trent Bridge) - Thursday June 22 - Monday June 26 (11am start)

First T20 international (Edgbaston) - Saturday July 1 (6.35pm start)

Second T20 international (The Kia Oval) - Wednesday July 5 (6.35pm start)

Third T20 international (Lord's) - Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start)

First one-day international (Unique Stadium, Bristol) - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start)

Second one-day international (The Ageas Bowl) - Sunday July 16 (11am start)

Third one-day international (Taunton) - Tuesday July 18 (1pm start)

Watch the Women's Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket from Thursday June 22. Coverage of the Test match, at Trent Bridge, begins at 10am ahead of the first ball at 11am.