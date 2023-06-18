Women's Ashes: England's Sophia Dunkley says Lionesses are inspiration ahead of Australia series

England's Sophia Dunkley is using the Lionesses as "inspiration" as she heads into the Women's Ashes this summer.

A record-breaking crowd is set to descend on Trent Bridge for the Women's Ashes Test match which starts on Thursday - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am - with over 11,000 tickets already sold.

The Ashes series arrives with women's sport on an explosive upward trajectory, with England's footballers winning the European Championships and the Red Roses rugby union team securing the Six Nations Grand Slam within the last 12 months.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Rob Jones has all the latest news from the England women's camp following the annoucement of the squad for the Ashes Test.

And the success of England's women in those other sports should inspire England to "entertain" the crowds this summer and showcase cricket on the international stage for women and young girls, according to Dunkley.

"I think for us as a team, we are so inspired by what the Lionesses did last summer and it has really brought us together to try and inspire and entertain the next generation," said the all-rounder.

"We have a massive opportunity this summer to do something special.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's Tammy Beaumont admits her side will be underdogs in the upcoming Ashes series, but insists they must take an aggressive approach.

"I think the Hundred is one of the first times I have played in front of a massive crowd in England and having the pressure of just having played for England as well.

"I think that experience of having played in big stadiums is key and I feel much more prepared having that opportunity. For me, this is my first home Ashes so having that home crowd will hopefully be a good support."

Knight: We're all learning on the job with Tests

England's Ashes campaign gets under way with the Test match at Trent Bridge and captain Heather Knight knows it will be a case of "learning on the job" for many of her side's young stars who have not had much experience of the format.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alyssa Healy has revealed that she won't be opening the batting for Australia against England in the Women's Test.

Knight herself has only played 10 Test matches across her 13-year international career.

She said: "It has been very nice to just focus on red ball. It is a type of cricket that we haven't played too much of so that has been really nice.

"I think when we get the opportunity to do that we really have a growth mindset as a group and talk a lot more and learn really quickly.

"We are all learning a bit on the job [but] I love batting and it is an opportunity for unlimited batting."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England head coach Jon Lewis explains his decision to call up Western Storm duo Lauren Filer and Danielle Gibson for the Ashes Test against Australia.

Women's Ashes schedule (all games live on Sky Sports)

Test match (Trent Bridge) - Thursday June 22 - Monday June 26 (11am start)

- Thursday June 22 - Monday June 26 (11am start) First T20 international (Edgbaston) - Saturday July 1 (6.35pm start)

- Saturday July 1 (6.35pm start) Second T20 international (The Kia Oval) - Wednesday July 5 (6.35pm start)

- Wednesday July 5 (6.35pm start) Third T20 international (Lord's) - Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start)

Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start) First one-day internationa l (Unique Stadium, Bristol) - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start)

l - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start) Second one-day internationa l (The Ageas Bowl) - Sunday July 16 (11am start)

l - Sunday July 16 (11am start) Third one-day international (Taunton) - Tuesday July 18 (1pm start)

How the scoring system works for the Women's Ashes?

The winners of the Test match earn four points, with the teams taking two points each in the event of a draw. Two points are awarded for victories in each of the white-ball games, with sides picking up a point apiece in the event of a tie or no result.

Watch the Women's Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket from Thursday June. Coverage of the Test match, at Trent Bridge, begins at 10am ahead of the first ball at 11am.