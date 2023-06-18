Women's Ashes: England's Sophia Dunkley says Lionesses are inspiration ahead of Australia series

England's Sophia Dunkley excited to play with the pressure of huge crowds, with over 11,000 tickets sold for the Women's Ashes Test match; watch multi-format series live on Sky Sports from Thursday; Test at Trent Bridge is followed by three T20s and three ODIs
England's Sophia Dunkley is using the Lionesses as "inspiration" as she heads into the Women's Ashes this summer.
A record-breaking crowd is set to descend on Trent Bridge for the Women's Ashes Test match which starts on Thursday - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am - with over 11,000 tickets already sold.
The Ashes series arrives with women's sport on an explosive upward trajectory, with England's footballers winning the European Championships and the Red Roses rugby union team securing the Six Nations Grand Slam within the last 12 months.
And the success of England's women in those other sports should inspire England to "entertain" the crowds this summer and showcase cricket on the international stage for women and young girls, according to Dunkley.
"I think for us as a team, we are so inspired by what the Lionesses did last summer and it has really brought us together to try and inspire and entertain the next generation," said the all-rounder.
"We have a massive opportunity this summer to do something special.
"I think the Hundred is one of the first times I have played in front of a massive crowd in England and having the pressure of just having played for England as well.
"I think that experience of having played in big stadiums is key and I feel much more prepared having that opportunity. For me, this is my first home Ashes so having that home crowd will hopefully be a good support."
England's Ashes campaign gets under way with the Test match at Trent Bridge and captain Heather Knight knows it will be a case of "learning on the job" for many of her side's young stars who have not had much experience of the format.
Knight herself has only played 10 Test matches across her 13-year international career.
She said: "It has been very nice to just focus on red ball. It is a type of cricket that we haven't played too much of so that has been really nice.
"I think when we get the opportunity to do that we really have a growth mindset as a group and talk a lot more and learn really quickly.
"We are all learning a bit on the job [but] I love batting and it is an opportunity for unlimited batting."
The winners of the Test match earn four points, with the teams taking two points each in the event of a draw. Two points are awarded for victories in each of the white-ball games, with sides picking up a point apiece in the event of a tie or no result.
Watch the Women's Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket from Thursday June. Coverage of the Test match, at Trent Bridge, begins at 10am ahead of the first ball at 11am.