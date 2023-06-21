Michael Leask strikes final blow as Scotland beat Ireland with last shot of ICC World Cup Qualifier

Michael Leask seized victory for Scotland over Ireland on the last ball of the match in their opening ICC World Cup qualifier.

That intervention sealed a dramatic win for Scotland and dealt Ireland's hopes a major blow despite Curtis Campher's brilliant century.

Leask came to the crease at 117 for five with his side chasing 287 for victory in Group B. He scored an unbeaten 91 to edge the Scots home by one wicket off the final ball in Bulawayo and condemn Ireland to a second successive defeat.

Captain Andy Balbirnie's men had earlier set a total of 286 for eight, due in large part to Campher's maiden one-day international century.

Campher, who had been left out of the opening defeat by Oman, went on to make 120 from 108 balls, including four sixes and nine fours, before falling to the penultimate delivery of the innings.

Ireland were in trouble initially when Brandon McMullen, who finished the day with five for 34 from seven overs, removed opener Paul Stirling without scoring with his second ball and skipper Balbirnie with his third, and then accounted for the dangerous Harry Tector for six.

By the time Lorcan Tucker and opener Andy McBrine had followed them back to the pavilion, Ireland were struggling before Campher and George Dockrell, who made 69, stepped in to set a competitive target.

Scotland's pursuit started in disappointing fashion when Matthew Cross was trapped in front by Mark Adair for four, and Adair struck again in the 11th over to remove McCullen for 10 and reduce them to 56 for two.

Opener Chris McBride steered the Scots into calmer waters, completing his first one-day international 50 from 53 balls, but fell having added just six more when Campher hurried one through his defences and rapped his pads.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals as George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Tomas Mackintosh and Chris Greaves all made starts, but failed to capitalise.

However, Leask, who shared an eighth-wicket partnership of 82 with Mark Watt before he went for 47, refused to be bowed.

With Scotland needing 44 from the final four overs, he took charge with an uncompromising 61-ball knock in which he hit four sixes and nine fours and earned his reward when, needing two to secure victory, he bottom-edged the final delivery through fine leg to spark wild celebrations.