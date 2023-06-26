The Ashes: England's Ollie Pope says Ollie Robinson can celebrate wickets 'the way he wants'

Ollie Pope says Ollie Robinson can celebrate "the way he wants" after criticism of the England fast bowler following his send-off of Australia's Usman Khawaja.

Robinson avoided sanctions after he was criticised for his celebrations when dismissing Khawaja for 141 during the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, which England lost by two wickets.

Since then, Australian greats Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting have called out the Sussex seamer, who, in a column for wisden.com, expressed his surprise at how "defensive" Australia were.

"I think Ollie is the kind of guy who gets in the battle. And sometimes I think in a big series like this, emotions almost take over while you're on the pitch," said Pope ahead of the second Test which starts at Lord's on Wednesday.

"But he's a top guy, and I think in an Ashes series, these things are really brought to light.

"In the heat of the moment, obviously he was pumped up to get that wicket and it's nothing personal in the way that he's gone about it. That's just the way he plays his cricket."

Asked if Robinson should rein in his celebrations, Pope added: "I don't know, I've not asked him. But if he can get on a good run, hopefully he can celebrate in the way he wants to celebrate.

"But he's just going to go about his business in the way he does. He's a high-quality bowler, so hopefully he can let the ball do all the talking."

Clarke: He needs to shush

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has joined in the criticism of Robinson, saying he would not have made the England team if the home side had all their fast bowlers fit.

Speaking on Big Sports Breakfast, Clarke said: "He needs to shush. If England were fully fit you wouldn't even get a game, Ollie. If Jofra Archer was playing, or if (Mark) Wood had been playing and was fully fit, old mate - I don't know what town he plays for - he'd be back playing clubbies.

"I actually don't know what he's doing. If James Anderson is saying all this, he's got street cred. He's played 180 Test matches, he's got a lot of wickets. This dude has been around for five minutes. He needs to concentrate on taking wickets. Ollie, just keep taking five-fors and then you can say what you like."

Starc: Not the way I play cricket

Mitchell Starc did not play for Australia at Edgbaston but knows all about the emotions of an Ashes series.

The 33-year-old pace bowler says the tourists will stick to their guns and was not too keen to say much on Robinson.

Starc said: "He can do all the talking he likes. That's not the way I play my cricket."

