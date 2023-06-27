The Ashes: Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali as England name all-seam attack for second Test at Lord's

Josh Tongue will make his Ashes debut after replacing Moeen Ali with England naming an all-seam attack to face Australia in the second Test at Lord's, which gets under way on Wednesday.

Tongue claimed second-innings figures of 5-66 on his Test debut against Ireland at Lord's earlier this month.

Moeen struggled with a blister on his spinning finger during the first Test after coming out of Test cricket retirement following Jack Leach's stress fracture of the back, and was only able to bowl 14 overs in Australia's second innings at Edgbaston.

Tongue is preferred to fellow fast bowler Mark Wood, who has not featured in Test cricket since the third match of England's tour of Pakistan last December, while Chris Woakes and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed also miss out.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pat Cummins hit the winning four as he led Australia to a famous victory over England in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

England are seeking to draw level in the series having losing the first Test at Edgbaston by two wickets after a thrilling five days.

All-rounder Moeen appeared to allay any concerns over his fitness by taking a full part in Monday's net session, but captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum have chosen to go with four seamers at Lord's.

Image: Moeen Ali (left) suffered a blister on his spinning finger during the first Test and England have opted for pace over Rehan Ahmed's (right) spin in the second Test

With Moeen dropping out of the XI in England's only change, Joe Root's off-breaks will be the main spin option at Stokes' disposal. Root bowled 22 overs during the first Test, claiming one wicket.

England could have picked teenage leg-spinner Ahmed, called up to the squad on Friday, had they wanted to go with another slow bowler.

England team for second Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson

'Tongue selection a surprise and interesting call'

Image: Josh Tongue will make his Ashes debut in the second Test at Lord's

Analysis from Sky Sports News' James Cole...

"The inclusion of Josh Tongue in the England line-up for the second Test against Australia is a surprise. We thought Mark Wood was the most likely to come back in with his express pace to offer a point of difference to the attack.

"But Josh Tongue took five wickets on debut at Lord's against Ireland. That was a surprise call-up as well in that warm-up Test against Ireland, we didn't think he would play, we thought he was just included in the squad as back-up.

"It has been quite a rise for Tongue. He caught the eye of England's selectors last winter on a tour of Sri Lanka with the England Lions, he took eight wickets in Galle then, he then started the Championship season well and he got Steve Smith out and Pujara in the same game against Sussex and that got him a call-up as injury cover and then made that debut against Ireland.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' James Cole feels it's an 'interesting call' that Josh Tongue will replace Moeen Ali with England naming an all-seam attack to face Australia in the second Test at Lord's.

"It's an interesting call, England going with four seamers. I wonder if Ben Stokes' knee is partly to do with that. The conditions out in the middle, it's a green top and it looks good for seamers, we've also got some clouds around on day one and some rain potentially on day two and on Saturday (day four).

"Tongue also bowled fast against Ireland, he was clocked at 91mph in that Test match and he gets extra bounce and now he will have another chance to stake his claim to start a brilliant Test career."

Watch the second men's Ashes Test, from Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket from Wednesday. Build-up begins at 10am ahead of the toss at 10.30am and then an 11am start.