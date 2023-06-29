Just Stop Oil protesters charged with trespass after disrupting second's Ashes Test at Lord's

Three Just Stop Oil protesters have been charged with aggravated trespass after invading the pitch at Lord's during the second Ashes test.

The activists from the climate change group are alleged to have disrupted the cricket match on Wednesday.

Judit Murray, 69, Daniel Knorr, 21, and Jacob Bourne, 26, have been charged with aggravated trespass and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on July 31.

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Gerry Parker, said: "We will not tolerate criminal or anti-social behaviour and there are serious consequences for people who engage in criminal acts."

Just Stop Oil protesters have disrupted other sporting events in England this year, including the Premiership Rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.