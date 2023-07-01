Women's Ashes: England backed by bumper Edgbaston crowd as must-win white-ball series begins

England will play in front of a bumper crowd of around 20,000 at Edgbaston on Saturday night as they begin the must-win white-ball leg of the Women's Ashes.

An 89-run defeat to Australia in the one-off Test at Trent Bridge leaves the hosts 4-0 down and needing to win five of the six limited-overs games to regain the Ashes for the first time since 2014.

Head coach Jon Lewis urged his side to "go harder" at Australia after the Test loss and captain Heather Knight told reporters on Friday that England will be "aggressive".

Knight said: "We have an array of very talented cricketers to pick from. I think T20 has probably been our strongest format over the last couple of years.

The best of the action from day five of the Women's Ashes Test as Australia beat England by 89 runs to take a 4-0 lead in the multi-format series

"We have made a real shift and the group stages at the T20 World Cup [in South Africa in February] were a real sign of how we want to play our cricket.

"We want to be aggressive, take the game on. In T20 cricket you have no other way than to be aggressive. That is our philosophy against any team we play against.

"It's going to be super special [at Edgbaston]. It's an iconic ground and it is going to be kicking off probably the most visible T20 series we have been involved in, the most visible Ashes series as well.

"I will soak it in and then get my game head on. It is brilliant people want to come and support us."

Image: Nat Sciver-Brunt may not bowl in the first T20 international due to a sore knee

'We won't push Sciver-Brunt too far'

Knight confirmed that vice-captain and key all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt (sore knee) will play in the T20 opener but may not bowl.

"She has had a little assessment and is fine to play. The question is whether she can play a full role as all-rounder," Knight said of Sciver-Brunt. "We hope she can play a role with the ball but it's TBC at the moment.

"The most important thing is that Nat is there as a batter. We don't want to push her too far and sacrifice the amazing role she plays with the bat as one of the best players in the world."

The T20 series is the first since the retirement of Katherine Sciver-Brunt, with Knight adding: "Katherine has left a huge hole, not just in her cricket but in her personality as well. There is a massive opportunity now for a younger player to show what they can do."

Uncapped all-rounder Danielle Gibson says England will need to be fearless and play entertaining cricket to get back in the Women's Ashes

Uncapped Western Storm all-rounder Danielle Gibson could fill the void, having scored 166 runs, including two fifties, and taken eight wickets in this season's Charlotte Edwards Cup.

Pace bowler Issy Wong is also back in the England T20 squad after only being named as a travelling reserve for the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Women's Ashes schedule (all games live on Sky Sports)

Test match (Trent Bridge) - Thursday June 22 - Monday June 26 - Australia won by 89 runs

- Thursday June 22 - Monday June 26 - First T20 international (Edgbaston) - Saturday July 1 (6.35pm start)

- Saturday July 1 (6.35pm start) Second T20 international (The Kia Oval) - Wednesday July 5 (6.35pm start)

- Wednesday July 5 (6.35pm start) Third T20 international (Lord's) - Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start)

Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start) First one-day internationa l (Unique Stadium, Bristol) - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start)

l - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start) Second one-day internationa l (The Ageas Bowl) - Sunday July 16 (11am start)

l - Sunday July 16 (11am start) Third one-day international (Taunton) - Tuesday July 18 (1pm start)

