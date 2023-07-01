Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confident of 'reset moment in cricket' after ICEC report findings

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held conversations with the ECB over the ICEC's 'Holding Up A Mirror To Cricket' report, which concluded the sport was entrenched in racism, women were routinely exposed to sexism and elitism remained rife in the game

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (R) was a guest at Lord's for day four of the England vs Australia Ashes Test

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is confident the ECB will seize the chance of "a reset moment" in response to the damning report highlighting discrimination in cricket.

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket report 'Holding Up A Mirror To Cricket' was released on Tuesday, concluding that the sport was entrenched in racism, women were routinely exposed to sexism and elitism remained rife in the game.

The Prime Minister - a cricket fan who welcomed members of England's T20 World Cup-winning squad to Downing Street earlier this year - commented on the report during his appearance on BBC Test Match Special during day four of the Ashes Test at Lord's.

"For people who love cricket, it was obviously really hard to read," he said. "You are just sad for the sport I love, so many people love, to be described like that.

"With all these issues brought to light, it is just sad - that was my first reaction to it. Then I spent a little bit of the morning talking to the team at the ECB and I think they have approached it in exactly the right way.

"You have to remember it was the ECB who commissioned this report. No one asked them to - they did it because they really wanted to be proactive in addressing the concerns people have raised.

"I think they deserve credit for that and they are going about it exactly the right way.

"They have offered an unreserved apology and from conversations I've had with their team, they are absolutely committed into fixing all the problems for this to be a reset moment for cricket.

"All of us who love this game want it to be inclusive, open, accessible to everybody and to welcome people from all backgrounds - a place where everyone can feel respect and (feel) supported as they're playing it.

"That's what we all want and I am confident in the leadership of the cricketing family more broadly, not just the ECB, that they share that ambition, so that's where we need to get to."

During the Prime Minister's visit to Lord's, he presented former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss with his Point of Light award for his work with the Ruth Strauss Foundation, which has raised more than £500,000 during the Test.