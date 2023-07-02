The Ashes: Was Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal 'fair', 'dozy' and within the 'spirit of the game'?

Jonny Bairstow was branded 'dozy' and 'naive' for his controversial dismissal on a fiery fifth day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's, but was it fair and within the spirit of the game?

Bairstow was out stumped by Alex Carey, caught wandering out of his crease at the end of a Cameron Green over, with the third umpire upholding Australia's appeal as the ball was not deemed 'dead'.

With the wicket, England slipped to 193-6 in pursuit of their 371-run target and, though Ben Stokes ultimately dragged them back into the contest with a mesmerising 155 to evoke memories of Headingley 2019, the hosts ultimately fell 43 runs short and now trail 2-0 in the five-match series.

What do the cricket laws say?

The MCC's Laws of Cricket state:

20.1.2: The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler's end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play.

As Bairstow ducked under a Green bouncer to end the 52nd over, Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey immediately threw the ball back at the stumps, with Bairstow haven't not yet left his crease.

When the ball broke the stumps, Bairstow was by this point well out of his ground.

Stokes said post-match: "I was asking the umpires if they had called 'over', they were saying 'no', but then the square leg umpire and the standing umpire both made movements towards it being the end of the over."

Initially, confusion. There was a hush that came over the crowd as the decision was sent upstairs to the third umpire but booing began as replays were shown on the big screen and only grew louder as the dismissal was confirmed.

They continued to echo round the Home of Cricket for the final half an hour of the morning session, interspersed with huge, guttural roars to greet Stokes smashing the Australian attack for sixes.

Then, as the players made their way through the Long Room for the lunch interval, Australian pair David Warner and Usman Khawaja appeared to engage in a confrontation with spectators in quite remarkable scenes at Lord's.

MCC statement “The Long Room is unique in world cricket and the great privilege of players passing through the Pavilion is very special. After this morning’s play, emotions were running high, and words were unfortunately exchanged with some of the Australian team, by a small number of Members. “We have unreservedly apologised to the Australian Team and will deal with any Member who has not maintained the standard we expect through our disciplinary processes. It was not necessary to eject anyone from the ground and I am pleased to say that there was no repeat of this as the players resumed the field for this afternoon’s session."

Sky Sports' Ian Ward said: "I've never seen anything like it at the Home of Cricket. The crowd were right into Australia when they were on the field and that continued when the players went through the Long Room.

"Usman Khawaja was in a discussion with one of the members inside the Long Room. He was pulled away by a team-mate and steward. David Warner, the same thing happened to him."

Former England captain Eoin Morgan added: "I arrived and signed here as a 16-year-old kid and am lucky to have played my whole career here and I've never seen scenes like that in the Long Room."

Cricket Australia statement "Australian management has requested the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) investigate several incidents involving spectators in the members area during lunch on day five of the Lord’s Test. "It is alleged players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch through the members area."

What did the Sky Sports pundits make of the dismissal?

Former England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan:

"There was a huge sense of frustration [in the crowd] but I can't understand why? It's complete naivety around Bairstow's dismissal.

"The ball is not dead at any stage when Bairstow leaves his crease. He was obviously in his own little bubble - and you cannot do that.

"It's actually really smart from Carey, recognising what is going on - Bairstow living in his own little world - and seeing an opportunity to take a wicket. I don't see it compromising the spirit of the game."

Former England captain, Sir Andrew Strauss:

"Australia are the villains, as far as England fans are concerned - especially Cummins and his decision not to withdraw that appeal of Bairstow.

"Cummins will get plenty of stick for the rest of the series, I would've thought, off the back of that.

"You could argue that it was against the spirit of cricket. In truth, I think there was absolutely nothing wrong with it but, of course, the crowd will see it through English patriotic eyes.

"Bairstow was being dozy going outside of his crease. I was pretty comfortable with what Australia did."

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting:

"The more clarification we got, that it goes down as stumped and not run out in the scorebook, that's enough said.

"Jonny did the wrong thing and he has paid with losing his wicket in an Ashes Test, as simple as that.

"It was a test for Pat (Cummins). But he certainly didn't need to withdraw the appeal."

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor on commentary:

"No great surprise to me. Bairstow won't like it.

"Carey doesn't wait for him to walk out of his ground. He is throwing the ball as Bairstow is getting up [from ducking the bouncer].

"It doesn't look good and people are going to be unhappy about it, but it's the right decision.

"You've got to wait for the umpire to call over and then the ball is dead. That ball was still very much alive."

But Stuart Broad wasn't happy, was he?

Not exactly. Stuart Broad, the next batter out after the dismissal, came to the crease steely-eyed and determined to ruffle a few feathers.

Broad had words for Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne and Carey, among others, and continuously (and rather sarcastically) made a point of making his ground at the end of any over he faced to avoid any such Bairstow shenanigans.

One Broad exchange with Carey was picked up on the stump mic, with Broad telling the Australian wicketkeeper: "That's all you're ever going to be remembered for, that."

What did the two captains say on the dismissal?

England captain Ben Stokes:

"There's quite a lot of factors you've got to take into account.

"I was asking the umpires if they had called 'over', they were saying 'no', but then the square leg umpire and the standing umpire both made movements towards it being the end of the over. At the end of the day it's out.

"If the shoe was on the other foot, I would probably have had a think around 'spirit of the game' and things like that.

"It's happened. We've got to move on and see what is in front of us."

Australia captain Pat Cummins:

"Carey saw it happen a few balls previously [Bairstow leave his crease]. There was no pause, he caught it and straight away had a throw at the stumps.

"I thought it was totally fair play. That's how the rule is. I know some people might disagree."

England head coach Brendon McCullum, talking to Test Match Special:

"When you become older and more mature, you realise the game and the spirit of it is something you need to protect. You have to make decisions in the moment, and they can have effects on games and people's characters.

"By the letter of the law, he is out. Jonny was not trying to take a run. It is one of those difficult ones to swallow and you look at the small margins, it is incredibly disappointing.

"But lots of people will have their opinion on both sides of the fence. The most disappointing thing is that it will be the most talked about event of a great Test match."

He added: "I can't imagine we'll be having a beer any time soon."

What did YOU make of Bairstow's dismissal?

JW: "Worse than a 'Mankad'. Pre-meditated by Carey, knowing he'd seen Bairstow walk out in the same way before; never trying to seek an advantage. The only reason over wasn't called was because Carey fancied the cheap shot. Poor form, poor spirit, not cricket!"

James: "I do think the fact that Carey caught and threw the ball pretty much in one motion makes it fair game. There was no pause or deceitful intent. Bairstow walked out of his crease after Carey threw the ball it happened that quickly. Pretty regulation stumping if you ask me."

Allydlong: "Without doubt out. If the shoe was on the other foot we'd be delighted. Clever from the 'keeper. Against a 'keeper as well! All above board and within the letter of the law. Move on and congratulations to Aussies."

Scott Bradshaw: "Carey did nothing wrong but Cummins should have called it and the wicket shouldn't have stood. Bairstow wasn't seeking any advantage, was just naive. Stinks of unsporting behaviour, rules are rules but there are shades of grey. Poor way to win a game, low blow from the Aussies."

Vikas: "It's out! What are the players (especially Broad!!!) moaning about. Forget the spirit of the game, what about the laws of the game!"

Ethank: "Poor sportsmanship from the Aussies. England wouldn't do that to them. But overall the better team won the match."

What's next?

The teams must quickly regroup and head north to Leeds for the third Test at Headingley, which starts on Thursday, July 6.