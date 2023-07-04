Andrew Balbirnie steps down as Ireland ODI and T20 captain after failure to qualify for 2023 Cricket World Cup

Andrew Balbirnie has announced he will step down as Ireland's ODI and T20 captain after failing to qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

The 32-year-old has led his country 89 times across all formats since taking the role in 2019.

Paul Stirling will step into the role on an interim basis.

"After much thought and consideration, I have made the decision to step down as ODI and T20I captain," Balbirnie said.

"It has been one of my great honours to lead this team over the last few years and I am hugely grateful for all the support I received on and off the pitch from the many players, coaches, Cricket Ireland and supporters of the Ireland team.

Image: Balbirnie's decision comes in the wake of Ireland's failure to qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup

"I feel this is the right time for me, but more importantly the team. I will continue to do my best for this team and work hard to contribute towards what I hope will be a successful period over the next number of years.

"Thank you."

Stirling, 32, has led Ireland country 13 times in white-ball cricket in a caretaker capacity.

He is also closing in on Kevin O'Brien's record as the most capped Irish cricketer and has been a mainstay in the Ireland Men's team since his debut in 2008.