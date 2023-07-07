The Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali thriving on return to England Test team as he reaches 200 wickets

Before June, few would have envisaged Moeen Ali playing Test cricket for England again. Now he has joined an exclusive club after picking up his 200th red-ball wicket for the team.

Exactly a month to the day from his return to the squad for the Ashes series against Australia was confirmed, answering an SOS call following Jack Leach being ruled out for the summer due to injury, the off-spinner reached the milestone by accounting for both Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith as the tourists closed day two of the third Test on 116-4 in their second innings.

Derek Underwood (297) and Graeme Swann (255) are the only spinners to have taken more Test wickets for England than Moeen. Yet it is a mark the 36-year-old never expected to reach after calling time on his Test career in September 2021.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"I know my dad will be watching and he's very proud of it," Moeen told Sky Sports Cricket. "Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would get 200 wickets for England.

"Even as a youngster, I batted most of my career and the bowling was more on the job initially. I'm really happy and it's something I had in the back of my mind when I retired."

Having made his England Test return in his home city of Birmingham in the two-wicket defeat at Edgbaston, Moeen was forced to sit out last week's 43-run loss at Lord's due to a finger injury which prevented him from effectively bowling his off-spin.

Now fully recovered, the Warwickshire man got through a 17-over spell on day two with seamer Ollie Robinson unable to bowl due to a back spasm which developed on the opening day at Headingley - and he relished being entrusted with that responsibility by England captain Ben Stokes.

Image: Moeen claimed his 200th wicket in Test cricket on day two of England's Ashes clash with Australia at Headingley

"I thought when Robbo had a spasm in his back 'here we go', but it was nice and I really enjoyed it," Moeen said. "I enjoyed the fields set and things like that, and it was good fun.

"The finger is all right. It's sore, but it's not impossible for me to bowl now. It's just getting through the first few balls and overs, and then I settled in nicely.

"I couldn't grip it [at Edgbaston] because of the blood and stuff, and for me I need that solid grip. But I've tried everything...so it's all right."

The chance to play under close friend Stokes and as part of the attacking philosophy encouraged by head coach Brendon McCullum were big incentives for Moeen to reverse his decision to retire from the international game's longest format.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment Steve Smith was dismissed and instantly teased by Jonny Bairstow as he walked off at Headingley.

His former white-ball England captain Eoin Morgan believes Stokes is bringing the best out of Moeen with his use of the spinner and the fields set for him.

"Mo, for years, talked about perhaps we don't have an understanding as England captains how to captain spin with field settings, knowing how to recognise situations and when to attack and take opportunities," Morgan told Sky Sports Cricket.

"Moeen has thrived, and I have no doubt part of his decision to come back in was the huge carrot of playing under Stokes and McCullum."

Moeen revealed Stokes generally sets the fields for him, albeit with input from the bowler as to any adjustments he feels are needed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from an eventful day two of the third Ashes Test as Ben Stokes fired with the bat and Moeen Ali with the ball.

He acknowledges his style of bowling will sometimes result in opponents scoring boundaries against him, but his skipper has given him the backing to bowl in a way which suits him knowing it will yield results.

"I've really enjoyed it," Moeen said. "The environment is great and to be back in with Stokesy as captain is perfect for someone like myself.

"It's not just the backing, it's getting hit for a few boundaries and taking that extra risk, he knows my type of bowling is to try to take wickets. He knows that's when I bowl my best and just being around is really nice.

"We're probably on the same wavelength as players and I love playing under him. I know it's only been two games and it's easy to say, but I love that sort of player and the person he is brings the best out of players."

Moeen will be likely to play another big part on day three at Headingley as England aim to wrap up the remaining six Australian wickets and leave themselves a chaseable target for the win they need to keep this year's Ashes series alive.

What about the chances of him eventually overhauling Swann's and even Underwood's number of wickets though? "It's probably going to stay like that for a while," he joked.

Watch day three of the third Ashes Test live on Sky Sports Cricket on Saturday. Build-up from 10.15am, first ball at 11am. You can stream the men's and women's Ashes series on NOW.