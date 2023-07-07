Issy Wong: England bowler makes case for Women's Ashes selection with starring display for Central Sparks

Issy Wong pushed forward her case for selection in England's third T20 international against Australia at Lord's on Saturday with a timely, starring display for Central Sparks in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Wong has yet to feature in the multi-format Women's Ashes series, but the 21-year-old pace bowler is considered one of the brightest prospects in the country.

She made her international debut in all three formats last summer, while she claimed a stunning and historic hat-trick for Mumbai Indians in the semi-final of the Women's Premier League earlier this year.

England currently trail Australia 6-2 in the series, needing to win all of the remaining white-ball games [one IT20, three ODIs] in order to regain the Ashes.

In their RHF Trophy clash, Sparks posted 246-8 batting first, with Wong (50) sharing in a seventh-wicket stand of 102 with Charis Pavely (57no). England all-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards took 3-46 for Stars.

Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones led the chase with a magnificent 77 while Davidson-Richards made 48, but Sparks' bowlers had the final say, Katie George taking 3-30, Georgia Davis 3-52 and Wong pitching in with two-for as Stars were bowled out for 225.

Elsewhere, England double-centurion from the Women's Ashes Test match at Trent Bridge, Tammy Beaumont, top-scored with 83 from 62 balls as The Blaze crushed defending champions Northern Diamonds by nine wickets to maintain their unbeaten record in the 2023 RHF Trophy.

Diamonds won the toss but were bowled out for a disappointing 185, failing to make the most of in-form opener Lauren Winfield-Hill's 56. Sophie Munro's 3-35 made her the stand-out bowler for The Blaze, with ex-Southern Vipers seamer Cassidy McCarthy also impressing on debut with 2-17.

Despite the absence of their ex-South Africa international Nadine de Klerk, as well as their other two England stars, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sarah Glenn, The Blaze romped to victory, with Sarah Bryce backing Beaumont up with an unbeaten 53 in an unbroken second-wicket stand of 156.

Thunder secured their second tie in this season's RHF Trophy in the most dramatic fashion when Ellie Threlkeld's 60 and Tara Norris's unbeaten 51 saw them match the Southern Vipers' score of 262 - eight runs coming off the final two balls.

Women's Ashes schedule (all games live on Sky Sports)

Test match (Trent Bridge) - Australia won by 89 runs

- First T20 international (Edgbaston) - Australia won by four wickets

- Second T20 international (The Kia Oval) - England won by three runs

- Third T20 international (Lord's) - Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start)

Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start) First one-day internationa l (Unique Stadium, Bristol) - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start)

l - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start) Second one-day internationa l (The Ageas Bowl) - Sunday July 16 (11am start)

l - Sunday July 16 (11am start) Third one-day international (Taunton) - Tuesday July 18 (1pm start)

