Women's Ashes: Alice Capsey fires England to T20 series win as victory at Lord's keeps multi-format Ashes alive

Alice Capsey fired a superb 46 from 23 balls to see England to a first T20 series win over Australia since 2017, the hosts winning a rain-affected third T20 international at Lord's by five wickets.

England still trail Australia 6-4 in the multi-format series but their success in the T20s ensures the Ashes are still alive heading into the three one-day internationals to conclude the series.

Australia, put into bat by Heather Knight at the toss, posted 155-7 from their 20 overs but, after a second, lengthier rain delay between innings, England's target was adjusted to 119 in 14 overs.

Danni Wyatt followed up her starring half-century in England's win at The Oval on Wednesday with a quick-fire 26 off 15 balls at the top of the order before she and opening partner Sophia Dunkley (9) promptly fell to consecutive deliveries to rock England's rapid start.

But teenage talent Capsey came in and showed no fear, the 18-year-old smashing four fours and two sixes in her starring knock, while Nat Sciver-Brunt (25) played a fine supporting role in a 68-run stand for the third wicket.

There was a late wobble, with Capsey, Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight (6) departing in consecutive overs but Capsey's efforts had placed England well ahead of the required rate and Danielle Gibson calmly reverse-swept her first ball for four to clinch a memorable victory.

After winning the toss and bowling first for the first time in the T20 series, England made a disciplined start with the ball, doing well to restrict Australia's powerful top-order while also regularly chipping away with wickets.

Charlie Dean (1-22) picked up Alyssa Healy (16), the off-spinner pinning the Australia captain lbw, while Gibson (1-24) saw off the No 1 ranked T20 batter in the world, Tahlia McGrath (10) cheaply.

Beth Mooney (32) and Ashleigh Gardner (32) both threatened to get away from England before Sciver-Brunt bagged both, the former out bowled when looking to reverse-ramp the seamer and Gardner gone to a terrific reflex grab by wicketkeeper Amy Jones, standing up to the stumps.

A first bout of rain took the players off at the 15-over mark, just as Australia had brought up their hundred and, after a swift resumption, the visitors plundered 49 runs from the final five overs - Ellyse Perry signalling their intent by smashing the first ball back for six.

After 17 runs were reaped from Sciver-Brunt's 18th over, Perry (34 off 25) finally departed, lbw to Lauren Bell (1-24), while two further wickets were added in Sophie Ecclestone's (1-31) last.

Annabel Sutherland (3) was bowled by the leading white-ball bowler in the world and Grace Harris (25) was run out to end the innings, though not before two simple catches were put down in the outfield to make it four for the innings for England.

But the dropped chances were not to prove costly as, after rain threated to scupper the contest, England were mightily impressive with the bat to reel in their adjusted target.

They now head to Bristol for the first ODI of that three-match series on the back of back-to-back wins and only trailing Australia by two points in their quest to regain the Ashes for the first time since 2014.

What's next?

The multi-format series now switches to the three-match ODI series, starting with the opening game at Bristol, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm on Wednesday, with play starting at 1pm.

The two teams will then head to The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Sunday, July 16 (11am start) and Taunton for the final game of the series on Tuesday, July 18 (1pm start).

Women's Ashes schedule (all games live on Sky Sports)

Test match (Trent Bridge) - Australia won by 89 runs

- First T20 international (Edgbaston) - Australia won by four wickets

- Second T20 international (The Kia Oval) - England won by three runs

- Third T20 international (Lord's) - England won by five wickets

First one-day internationa l (Unique Stadium, Bristol) - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start)

l - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start) Second one-day internationa l (The Ageas Bowl) - Sunday July 16 (11am start)

l - Sunday July 16 (11am start) Third one-day international (Taunton) - Tuesday July 18 (1pm start)

