The Ashes: Ollie Robinson included in 14-player England squad but no Ben Foakes for Old Trafford Test

Ollie Robinson has been included in the 14-player England squad for the fourth men's Ashes test, while Ben Foakes misses out.

Robinson left the field with a back spasm on day one of the third Ashes Test at Headingley and missed the majority of the Test, which England won to cut the deficit on Australia to 2-1.

The seamer was two deliveries into his 12th over when he pulled up sore, retrieving his cap from the umpire and exiting the pitch with Stuart Broad finishing his over.

There has been talk about whether wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow should keep his place in the position, with Ben Foakes potentially coming in, but the latter has not been included in the squad.

England will decide whether James Anderson will return at his home ground after missing the third Test, while Josh Tongue could come in after his five wickets at Lord's.

Take a look back at some of the funniest moments from the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

Wood keen to bowl more 'thunderbolts'

Mark Wood is eager to hit Australia with more "thunderbolts" in Manchester next week and aims to prove "lightning strikes twice" after his Headingley heroics.

Wood marked his return to Ashes cricket with a stirring player-of-the-match showing in Leeds, taking match figures of 7-100 and hitting 40 vital runs from just 16 deliveries.

His efforts helped change the tone of the series, getting England on the board after back-to-back defeats and leaving the path open for the hosts to reclaim the urn against all odds.

Chris Woakes and Mark Wood were the standout performers for England in their crucial victory over Australia at Headingley which kept the series alive.

Wood revealed his England captain and Durham team-mate Ben Stokes had given him one simple instruction when he let him loose.

"Ben just asked me, 'Are you ready? Are you ready to bowl some thunderbolts?' I said yes and that was it," he said.

"He was ready to unleash me. I know him well and he knows me well. Having that relationship with someone makes it easier."

Asked if he was ready to dish out more of the same at Emirates Old Trafford next Wednesday, Wood replied with a grin: "Absolutely. Lightning strikes twice, eh?"

Paul Farbrace gives his view on what selections he would make ahead of the fourth Ashes Test.

Full England Men's Fourth Ashes Test Squad:

Ben Stokes (Durham) Captain

Moeen Ali (Warwickshire)

James Anderson (Lancashire)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Dan Lawrence (Essex)

Ollie Robinson (Sussex)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Josh Tongue (Worcestershire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

Watch day one of the fourth Ashes Test live on Sky Sports Cricket on Wednesday July 19. Build-up from 10am, first ball at 11am. You can stream the men's and women's Ashes series on NOW.