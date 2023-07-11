The Ashes: Stuart Broad on antics after controversial Jonny Bairstow dismissal: 'I like to get in a battle'

Stuart Broad has explained his antics at the second Ashes Test after Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal at Lord's.

Bairstow was stumped by Alex Carey, caught wandering out of his crease at the end of a Cameron Green over, with the third umpire upholding Australia's appeal as the ball was not deemed 'dead'.

However, the wicket has sparked huge debate and, as a fired-up Broad took to the crease as the next batter, he made his feelings clear, theatrically making sure his bat was in at the end of the over and having words with wicketkeeper Carey about the dismissal.

Despite an heroic 155-run cameo from captain Ben Stokes, England never fully recovered and lost the Test, though they were victorious at in the third Test at Headingley, so trail Australia 2-1 in the series.

"Sometimes I like to get in a little battle for myself," Broad told Sky News. "I knew it was such an important moment of that game at Lord's and knew I was mentally switched on to do a job for Ben Stokes at the other end.

"Part of my strategy was to pick a fight with a couple of Australians, so I wasn't focusing on too much technique, I would be focusing on the ball and making sure I could stay there.

"Part of Ashes cricket, the rivalry and history of it, is very much a great battle out there. Both teams have been really stuck in this series. A lot of the players know each other very well, there's a lot of talking and smiles, we eat lunch in the same room.

"It's not as if there is a huge battle off the pitch. It's just you are playing for your country and I would expect nothing less than showing a huge amount of passion and pride."

Anderson 'will completely understand' if he misses fourth Ashes Test

Broad is in the 14-player squad for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, which begins next on July 19 live on Sky Sports, alongside England's most-successful wicket-taker James Anderson.

Anderson, who sat out the Headingley Test, is not guaranteed to start at his home ground after struggling to impress in the opening two Tests.

"I will completely understand if they want to stick with the winning team," Anderson said. "When you are at my stage of your career you never know when your last game at a certain ground is going to be.

"This could be my last Test at Old Trafford if I do play, who knows? Looking back on the first two games of the series, I was too serious and too intense. I am just hopeful I will get the chance in the next couple of weeks."

