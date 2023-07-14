The Ashes 2023: England's Chris Woakes hails Bazball and 'desperate' to keep place for fourth Test

Chris Woakes says he is "desperate" to retain his place in the England team for the fourth Ashes Test after playing a key role in keeping the series alive at Headingley.

Woakes marked his first Test match in nearly 16 months by taking three wickets in each innings and making a match-winning contribution in England's run chase, finishing 32 not out as the hosts claimed a dramatic three-wicket victory and their first win of the series.

England still trail Australia 2-1 in the five-match series going into the crucial fourth Test at Old Trafford, beginning on Wednesday and live on Sky Sports, with Woakes hoping he did enough to keep his place in the starting line-up.

"When you get the opportunity to play in an Ashes series then you try and take it with both hands," Woakes told Sky Sports at a celebration evening for Super 1s, a national cricket programme giving young people with a disability the chance to play regular competitive cricket.

"I feel like last week went very well for myself and the team and when you win a game of cricket you obviously want to be part of the next game.

"I'm obviously desperate to be part of next week, but at the same time I'll get there, try and perform well in practice, do my right prep and the selection is out of my control. What will be will be but hopefully I get the nod."

Woakes' return to the Test fold marked the end of a long road to recovery for the all-rounder, having sat out last summer after undergoing a knee operation, while his latest appearance was his first under the 'Bazball' era of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

"Great to be back amongst the team and be part of what is an incredible Ashes series," Woakes added. "It has been great to watch from the sides but now to be out there and in the middle is an amazing feeling.

"All they're trying to do is take that fear of failure away from players, go out there and express yourself. We've realised we've got an incredibly talented squad, so it's just about letting players go out there, play their way and have the backing of the dressing room.

"It very much feels that way. You're backed however you want to go about your business out in the middle. They're very much all about trying to win and that's always at the forefront of the mind.

"To be part of such an exciting team like that is great to be a part of."

Can England level the series at Old Trafford?

Australia head to Old Trafford knowing a win will see them secure a first Ashes series victory on English soil since 2001, although Woakes remains confident England can build on the momentum of their Headingley success.

"It's going to be another tight Test match," Woakes explained. "We've seen all three Tests in this series be really tight.

"There's no doubt that Australia are a world-class side and are incredibly hard to beat and we've seen that across the series, but I think we're confident that we can go there and put in another strong performance to get the win.

"A lot will be dependent on how the pitch looks. The pitch will probably depend on what team we go in with, but the team will be confident in going and trying to get the win. We had a great week at Headingley and hopefully, we can take that confidence going into next week."

