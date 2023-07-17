The Ashes: James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson as England announce team for fourth Test

James Anderson will replace Ollie Robinson for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, starting on Wednesday.

England trail Australia 2-1 in the dramatic series but won the third Test at Headingley to keep themselves in the running to win the Ashes.

Anderson was rested for that Test but has been recalled for the match on his home ground. Robinson was affected by a back spasm at Headingley and bowled 11 overs in the first innings and did not bowl at all in the second.

England XI for fourth Test

Ben Duckett

Zak Crawley

Moeen Ali

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Ben Stokes

Jonathan Bairstow

Chris Woakes

Mark Wood

Stuart Broad

James Anderson

Image: England's James Anderson has been recalled for the fourth Test

England captain Ben Stokes stated prior to the third Test: "It's a good chance for Jimmy to have a rest up and then get ready to charge in from the James Anderson End at Old Trafford."

Anderson, 40, is England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker and has had one end of the Old Trafford ground named after him.

It looks like England's practice sessions will be affected by the weather ahead of the third Test.

After thunder was heard overhead on Monday morning, it began to rain at Old Trafford. The players warming up for practice had to leave the field and will likely need to have their sessions indoors.

Their two practice days look like they will be disrupted with rain. Although conditions are expected to improve for Wednesday and Thursday, the weekend's weather forecast looks bad.

That could be ominous for England who cannot afford to draw this Test. They need to win this match to have a chance at winning the series. A drawn series would mean Australia, as holders, would retain the Ashes.

