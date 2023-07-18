Men's Ashes: ECB team up with Alzheimer's Society and dedicate third day of fifth and final Test to stumping out dementia

The ECB have teamed up with Alzheimer's Society for the first time in a bid to stump dementia out of the game.

They will dedicate the third day of the Fifth Men's Ashes Test on Saturday July 29 to raising vital funds and drawing much-needed awareness to the disease.

Alzheimer's Society CEO, Kate Lee, said: "Bringing people from all walks of life together under one roof, the Ashes delivers unforgettable jaw-dropping moments and treasured memories that stay with fans for a lifetime.

But sadly, forgetting their most precious memories of the Ashes is a heartbreaking and devastating reality for so many.

"We're proud to be joining forces with the ECB for one of the world's most iconic and historic sporting events.

This Test match will enable us to provide help and hope to everyone living with dementia, by funding faster diagnosis, life-changing support and vital research, making a massive difference to fans and players whose lives have been devastated by dementia".

England captain Ben Stokes said: "The Ashes is one of the great sporting contests, and over the years it has produced so many amazing memories for me and millions more. As a team we want to entertain, and to make many more memories for cricket fans up and down the country.

"But we know that dementia affects far too many people and has a terrible effect on them and their loved ones. By teaming up with the Alzheimer's Society, I'm pleased we can raise awareness and vital money to help end the devastation caused by dementia."

Penny Hoskins, whose husband, Paul, has vascular dementia and Alzheimer's disease, said: "Me and Paul have been married for 35 years, and in all that time Paul's second love has always been cricket.

"There are days when the condition is more noticeable, but when Paul engages with cricket it's like seeing him as his former self. He volunteers at his local cricket club in Horsham every week, setting the wickets and keeping the pavilion tidy. He loves it, the club are so supportive of Paul, and it makes such a wonderful difference to his wellbeing and allows me to get vital respite.

"The day Paul was diagnosed we went straight to Alzheimer's Society, and never looked back. Seeing Alzheimer's Society with its own dedicated day during the Ashes is fantastic and will make a huge difference to so many cricket fans who are living with dementia".

The upcoming Test match is just one example of how Alzheimer's Society is uniting clubs, governing bodies, and individuals in sport. The charity has brought together leading figures across multiple sports, including ECB Chair Richard Thompson, to make the biggest difference now and in generations to come.

Any money raised will go towards funding faster diagnosis, pioneering research and Alzheimer's Society's support services have been used more than 4.5 million times last year and are a lifeline to thousands of families, helping people through some of the hardest and most frightening times.

To find out more about Alzheimer's Society's work with sport, visit alzheimers.org.uk/unforgettable-sport. If you're worried about dementia and need more information or support, contact Alzheimer's Society.