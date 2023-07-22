The Ashes: Marnus Labuschagne frustrates England as hosts' hopes hang in balance vs Australia at Emirates Old Trafford

England's Ashes hopes hang in the balance after Marnus Labuschagne's 111 runs from 172 deliveries reduced the hosts' lead to 61 runs on a fourth day shortened by rain at Emirates Old Trafford.

When play finally got under way after rain wiped out the morning, Australia resumed on 113-4 and trailing by 162, with England feeling they were on top in the contest after big batting performances from Zak Crawley (189) and Jonny Bairstow (99) on days two and day three.

However, after struggling for runs throughout the series, Labuschagne (111) finally had his moment as he secured his century, happy to dig in and add to his tally slowly, with a couple of big sixes thrown in, as England battled hard to try and find a breakthrough in the gloomy conditions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marnus Labuschagne was finally dismissed by Joe Root after reaching an impressive 111 for Australia

Labuschagne looked secure alongside Mitchell Marsh (31no), but England finally found their wicket after bad light removed their pace bowling option and forced them to turn to the part-time spin bowling of Joe Root (1-32).

The first ball of his fifth over was the key moment, Labuschagne nicking to Bairstow to break the partnership.

Marsh and Cameron Green (3no) then managed to last until tea as Moeen Ali (0-44) and Root continued to prod, the rain returning right on the stroke of the break to cut short proceedings.

With wet weather set to affect Sunday's play, too, it is a nervous wait for England to see if they have enough time, and strike power, to bring the series to 2-2 and keep the Ashes alive.

Rain, rain go away! England need one more day of play!

As the rainy Manchester weather delayed the day's proceedings, the ground staff worked hard in the small window they had to get the pitch ready, play finally getting under way at 2.45pm as a rapturous applause went around the Emirates Old Trafford crowd.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some of the best shots from Marnus Labuschagne’s 111 runs to help keep Australia in the fourth Test

It was Anderson (0-30), Wood (3-27), and Woakes (1-31) who were trusted with the early bowling duties, but Labuschagne and Marsh defended well while also finding the boundary at opportune moments, the former moving past the half-century mark from 99 deliveries.

Stuart Broad (0-47) was then added into the attack without success, the fifty partnership striking just on the stroke of drinks as Australia reduced their deficit to 116.

With the umpires then declaring the light was too bad for pace bowling, Ben Stokes turned to Moeen and Root but Labuschagne continued to attack, sending the final delivery of Root's first over out over long-on for a huge six before repeating the same shot on Root's second visit.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

A single in the 63rd over brought up Labuschagne's landmark moment as the Aussie No 3 secured his century from 161 deliveries, nine fours and two sixes helping him along the way as he put a real dent in England's morale.

However, England's breakthrough finally came in the 68th over as Root dispatched Labuschagne. Although not originally given out, England used a review to perfection and it was clear Labuschagne had feathered it through to Bairstow, reducing Australia to 211-5 with England leading by 64.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week The 151st Open – July 20 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

Fourth Men’s Ashes Test – July 19 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Hungarian Grand Prix – July 21 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1

F1 Juniors: Hungarian GP – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Mix

World Matchplay Darts – July 17 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Women’s World Matchplay Darts – July 22 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action Enjoy live action from The Open, F1, The Ashes, Premier League and more with NOW

That wicket reinvigorated not only England but the crowd, and just before tea England thought Green had nicked one behind to Bairstow from Moeen's final ball but, on review, he was in the clear and Australia went in 214-5 and trailing by 61 after adding 101 runs throughout the limited play.

Right on the stroke of tea the heavy rain returned to bring an end to the day's play, leaving England with whatever amount of day five is playable to try and force a result or watch the Ashes slip away.

The Ashes - Live Sunday 23rd July 10:15am

Watch day five live on Sky Sports Cricket on Sunday. Build-up starts at 10.15am with the first ball at 11am. Stream The Ashes and more with NOW for £21 a month.