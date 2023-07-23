The Ashes: Australia retain the urn after rain prevents England's push for win on day five at Emirates Old Trafford

Australia retained the Ashes after rain disappointingly prevented play on day five of the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford.

With the series 2-1 in Australia's favour heading into Manchester, England needed a win to keep the Ashes alive and force a deciding Test at the Kia Oval.

After just 30 overs on day four and no play on day five after the match was finally called at xpm, it finished in a draw, with England agonisingly close to a win as they finished leading by 61 runs and Australia on 214-5.

England dominated the first three days through the batting of Zak Crawley (189) and Jonny Bairstow (99) plus the bowling of Chris Woakes (5-62) to secure a lead of 275 heading into the second innings, but rain hampered proceedings and left England watching on as their chance at winning the Ashes slipped away.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best shots from Zak Crawley's magnificent 189 off 182 balls against Australia on day two of the fourth Ashes Test

While a disappointing end to an exciting Test match, England will now be focused on ensuring Australia do not win the Ashes outright when they head into the fifth Test at The Kia Oval next week as they look to end the series 2-2.

So close but yet so far | The urn returns down under

The fifth Test at Old Trafford ended as a tale of what could have been as England saw arguably their most dominant display of the series so far end in a draw.

The threat of bad weather was discussed throughout the week and on day five it came to a head as the most sporting action the pitch saw was the England team playing kick about.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marnus Labuschagne was finally dismissed by Joe Root after making an impressive 111 for Australia.

After England were granted a brief window of opportunity to push for a win in the fourth Ashes Test on the penultimate day, they couldn't find a big enough breakthrough in the 30 overs they were granted to bring the Ashes level at 2-2, only the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne (111) falling after an impressive century.

Returning on day five, Joe Root said England would "give it everything" if given enough time to push for the five more wickets they needed but, as the Manchester weather had it, no opportunity came.

The covers were taken off, then repeatedly put back on, as the heavens opened then closed, the England fans watching on optimistically and waiting for the opportunity to see their side push for the win they had battled hard for over the first three days.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's Joe Root says the team will be throwing everything at Australia as they'll be trying to level the Ashes as the rain looms over day five of the fourth Test

Indeed, it was England's most clinical performance of the Ashes so far, many taking it as a sign that Australia were now underdogs as the likes of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc struggled against England's controlled aggression with the bat.

However, with England unable to get the victory their performance so seemingly deserved, Australia retain the urn and will push for the outright win in the fifth Test.

The abandoned match marks the first draw during Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's reign so far.

Atherton: A cruel draw for England

Sky Sports' Michael Atherton on rain stopping play on day five…

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Atherton believes it would be very cruel if the rain disrupted England's hopes of a stunning Ashes recovery, as play at Old Trafford is delayed due to the bad weather

"You can look back at times within this series they have missed opportunities. All the missed chances that have been talked about in that opening Test match which England could easily have won at Edgbaston.

"But looking at this game, England have absolutely hammered Australia up until now and it is very cruel that two days of rain in the middle of July doesn't allow them the opportunity to win this game."

Stokes: We will be hunting the draw like in 2019 | It is tough to take

England captain Ben Stokes:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England captain Ben Stokes says Australia retaining the Ashes is tough to take, especially after the cricket they have played in the fourth Test.

"It is a tough one to take, playing the cricket we did over the first three days, but it is all part of the journey.

"We knew what we needed to do and that played into our hands. It was another do-or-die game for us and I don't think we could have done much more - bowling them out and then scoring 590.

"We have got one game left and we want to go out with a win and draw the series, like in 2019."

Watch the fifth Ashes Test at The Kia Oval live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event on Thursday July 27. Build-up starts at 10am with the first ball at 11am. Stream The Ashes and more with NOW for £21 a month.