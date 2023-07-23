The Ashes: Ben Stokes, Joe Root and cricket fans discuss changes after fourth Test spoiled by rain

After England's hopes of winning the Ashes were dashed by almost two days of relentless rain at Old Trafford, questions have been asked over whether Test cricket could adapt to improve the chances of a result.

England were well on top going into the fifth and final day in Manchester, still leading by 61 runs having reduced Australia to 214-5 in their second innings, but were powerless to stop a draw as the rain took hold.

No reserve day, rigid start and finish times and frustrations with over-rates are among the gripes raised by supporters and players alike after a thrilling series was denied a winner-takes-all finale at The Kia Oval, starting Thursday live on Sky Sports.

England batter Joe Root raised the question of why play is stopped in the early evening when conditions would often allow for it to continue.

"It doesn't get dark here in England until 10pm in the summer, why can't we just play until we bowl the overs?" he asked.

"There are so many different ways of trying to find opportunities to get as much play in as possible.

"At every opportunity at every stage you should be looking to find ways to get the Test on. We batted in worse conditions at Edgbaston, but that is cricket. You just want consistency in those conditions."

Despite his disappointment, England captain Ben Stokes said he does not believe the solution lies in extending to a sixth day, even though Monday's forecast for Manchester was for dry weather.

"This is a tough way to not be able to get the urn back but I probably wouldn't be on the side of saying there should be reserve days. Test cricket is five days," Stokes told Sky Sports.

"I understand there being a reserve day for the World Test Championship final as you want a winner at the end of that, but I don't see there being a day for a reserve day in a Test series.

"It was a frustrating day when the weather dictates the outcome of a game. It's a shame. The draw was not fault of our own. We did literally everything we could and the weather didn't help us. It's a tough pill to swallow knowing that's the reason we sit here with a draw."

What you said...

Cricket fans have been sharing their views on the Sky Sports live Ashes blog...

Ben10: "A series decided by the weather is just wrong. Easiest thing to do would be to start days much earlier than 11am. I say start at 9am. That way, over the course of five days, those extra two hours make an extra day's play."

Daniel Bishop: "I never understood why, certainly on the the last day of Tests, play cannot be prolonged into the evening supposing over limits are not exceeded. We play under floodlights for T20 and ODI but not usually in Tests."

Dan: "Have reserve days. Maybe check the weather report and move venues if possible to avoid disruptions."

Sam: "Either we need grounds with roofs, or we need rules to take draws out of the game. A percentage of game time not played and both have finished the first innings, then declare a result."

Chris: "With the forecast they should have had longer sessions the first three days. No need to take tea yesterday either! Reserve days make sense as long as there isn't a crazy schedule like this year!"

Big Ash: "Why not play in the rain? Most other sports do. F1 makes it interesting and affects the tactics, football it affects the tactics, as long as it's not bucketing down then why can't they play in the rain?"

I don't understand: "Why do cricket matches need to schedule lunch and tea when they don't for hours before due to bad weather? Why can't they just start once the pitch is ready and weather is fine."

Annas: "Everyone knew the weather for this weekend would be rain, why didn't we start play earlier or finish at 7:30pm on the first three days to avoid losing so many overs?"

Seane: "Should never be affected because of rain. They should add an extra day or two for the bad weather. England have been superb in this Test and it's unfair to lose the Ashes because of the weather."

Dan the man: "We have had periods of dryness. They need to be quicker at turning it around. Could have had 30 mins play by now if they just came out and played when the rain stops. Like they do at Wimbledon."

Alex in Ashford: "Don't use Old Trafford, it has statistically had more washed out Tests than any other Test ground. Also reserve days have to be considered."

Aaron: "If more than 60 overs are lost to the weather then come back for a sixth day."

James HF: "Simple answer - pitch inspections within five minutes of the rain stopping. Why do they need an hour after the rain has stopped to go and inspect it? Nonsense."

John: "Probably use covers like Sri Lanka do and cover the whole pitch. Seems the mop up takes up a lot of time and on days like today where it is forecasted to rain all day, you may only get 30 minute windows here and there where it is not raining, so anything that will speed up the mop up."

Grant: "Players should get together and discuss what they would prefer to do. Draws because of weather isn't good for the game, especially in England!"

