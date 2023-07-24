The Ashes: England name unchanged squad for fifth Test at The Kia Oval

England have named an unchanged squad for the final Ashes Test at The Oval.

Australia retained the urn after rain washed out much of day four and all of day five of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, with England very much in the driving seat to win.

Ben Stokes' side will now look to earn a series draw by winning the fifth and final Test at The Kia Oval from Thursday, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Selectors have kept faith with the same 14-man squad that had them on the cusp of victory in the fourth test.

The key selection dilemmas for Stokes come with regard to whether Josh Tongue comes back in and whether Ollie Robinson is fit to return.

Jimmy Anderson could also be set for a potential farewell Ashes appearance, if he is selected.

England Men's Fifth Ashes Test Squad:

Ben Stokes (Durham) Captain

Moeen Ali (Warwickshire)

James Anderson (Lancashire)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Dan Lawrence (Essex)

Ollie Robinson (Sussex)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Josh Tongue (Worcestershire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

