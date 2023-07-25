Harry Brook: Win in fifth Ashes Test vs Australia would give England 'moral victory' in series

Harry Brook is hopeful England can claim victory in the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Kia Oval and walk away with a "moral victory" if the series ends 2-2.

"We were dominating the game last week so if the game had played out, I would like to think we would have won. So if we can win this week, yeah it can be a moral victory," Brook said after Sunday's final day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford was a complete washout.

"We were thinking that (we deserve something) last week when it was pouring down in Manchester. It never seems to be sunny there. There isn't much to be said, but this week we will go out there, play the same way and try to get a victory.

"You can't do anything about the weather. We were dominating and had it played out, I am sure we would have won.

"But the rain won last week."

Brook has registered three half-centuries and hit 271 runs across seven Ashes innings, but would love a big score to finish the series.

On his match-winning 75 at Headingley, he said: "On a personal note, one of my favourite innings, in a crunch game, at my home ground, to have contributed a significant amount was nice.

Image: Brook registered 61 off 100 balls in the drawn fourth Test, having previously hit 75 in England's third Test victory

"There are so many things I have learnt this series and to play some of the best bowlers in the world, I haven't got a big score but feel I have contributed in a few games now.

"I know I am at my best when I am trying to be positive, not just trying to survive.

"A couple of times I feel like I have been reckless - especially that innings at Lord's in the first innings - and then some innings where I've been tentative and not trying to score. It is just about getting it right.

"I have definitely got used to them (the Australian bowlers), I haven't faced them before this series so it takes time but I feel I have watched enough and faced enough to go out there and feel confident now."

