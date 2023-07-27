Ireland and Scotland qualify for 2024 Men's T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies

Ireland and Scotland have reached next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies after advancing through the Europe Region Qualifier in Edinburgh.

Ireland guaranteed their place without needing to step onto the field as their clash with Germany was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Having beaten Italy, Denmark, Austria, and Jersey in their previous four matches, Ireland needed only to avoid defeat to make sure of a spot in the competition proper next June.

Scotland joined Ireland in the main event as captain Richie Berrington's belligerent 60 off 32 balls - which included four sixes and as many fours - helped secure a 33-run victory over Denmark.

Scotland scored 159-7 in a contest reduced to 18 overs a side, a total that proved beyond the Danes as they made only 126-7 with Brad Currie taking 3-18 for Scotland.

Berrington's men have leapfrogged Ireland in the seven-team standings and the teams will square off on Friday to determine who wins the tournament outright.

Ireland captain Paul Stirling said: "While it's true that we'd rather have achieved qualification on the field, we're delighted to have achieved our primary objective of qualifying for next year's T20 World Cup.

"We came to Scotland with a clear plan and style of play we wanted to implement and I think we delivered on that front."