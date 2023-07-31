The Ashes: Stuart Broad takes final two wickets as England draw series with thrilling 49-run win at The Oval

Stuart Broad claimed the final two wickets as England took seven in a thrilling final session of the Ashes summer to beat Australia by 49 runs in the fifth Test at The Kia Oval and draw the series 2-2.

Broad (2-62) - who announced his retirement from cricket on Saturday - first dismissed Todd Murphy (18) before getting Alex Carey (28) to nick off to Jonny Bairstow for the 604th and final Test wicket of his sensational career.

Chris Woakes (4-50) and Moeen Ali (3-76) had earlier done the bulk of the damage in the session, combining to take four wickets in an inspired four-over burst that saw Australia collapse from a strong position of 264-3, chasing 384 to win, to 275-7.

Bairstow, under intense criticism for much of this series, has well and truly found his form with the gloves (and bat) over the past two Tests and his stunning, one-handed reflex catch to dismiss Mitch Marsh (6) off Moeen was yet another highlight on a captivating final day of what has been a truly unforgettable series.

But it was Broad who, fittingly, took centre stage one final time for England, first picking up Murphy immediately after repeating the 'bail trick' that helped dismiss Marnus Labuschagne in the first innings before then getting Carey to cue wild celebrations on the field and in the stands at The Oval.

Broad led the team off alongside Moeen, who himself came out of retirement in Test cricket to play in the series, in emotional scenes in south London. England's win ensures they remain unbeaten in Ashes series' on home soil since 2001.

Rain had earlier taken the players off for over two hours after lunch as the weather again threatened to thwart England following the drawn fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford, which saw practically the final two days lost to the weather.

The difference at The Oval came in the fact that Australia stood a genuine chance of claiming victory for themselves as, when the deluge arrived, Steve Smith and Travis Head were in the middle of a fine 95-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Making matters worse for England was the fact that, on the stroke of lunch, Ben Stokes missed the chance to dismiss Smith for 39 when dropping a catch at leg slip, the skipper losing his grip on the ball as his hand collided with his right thigh when he began to celebrate.

Upon the resumption at 4.20pm, Smith went through to fifty, but Head (43) departed to Moeen's very next delivery, snaffled up by Joe Root at slip, prompting a spell of four wickets for 11 runs over the next four overs - each one greeted by a thunderous roar from the fervent home support.

The impeccable Woakes claimed the key wicket of Smith (54), Zak Crawley taking a strong catch at second slip. And it was Crawley again who pouched Mitchell Starc for a duck in Woakes' next over after Bairstow's divine intervention to dismiss Marsh.

Pat Cummins was next to depart, the Australia captain out to a rather ungainly hack across the line to Moeen that deflected up and into the hands of Stokes, who this time made a point of not celebrating prematurely.

Carey and Murphy briefly dug in, adding 35 runs to threaten another Australian run-chase similar to their two-wicket win at Edgbaston which kick-started the series before Broad intervened and ensured a fairy tale ending to his career.

Earlier, with Australia 135-0 overnight, England spirits were lifted significantly as Woakes dismissed both Australia's set openers in consecutive overs.

Usman Khawaja (72) and David Warner (60) had each brought up half centuries on the fourth afternoon but a ball change in what would be the penultimate over of the day proved decisive as England found prodigious swing throughout day five.

Just five runs were added to Australia's tally before Warner nicked off to Woakes. Khawaja - who was clanged on the helmet by Mark Wood to prompt the ball change - was then pinned lbw in Woakes' next, using up a review in the process.

England too burned an early review on a Broad lbw shout against Labuschagne - struck outside the line - but Wood (1-34) ultimately accounted for the Australian batter in his second over of the day.

Jumping out wide in his delivery stride, Wood got one to angle in and then shape away just enough from Labuschagne (13), who nicked off to Crawley at second slip.

The wicket reduced Australia to 169-3, but Smith and Head rebuilt well through to lunch, scoring at a quick rate too with their fifty partnership brought up in 61 balls.

Head, admittedly, benefitted from some good fortune on more than one occasion, playing and missing several times to an exasperated Broad, who had deserved a breakthrough for an impressive spell of bowling to the Australian left-hander.

He and England would well and truly get their rewards after the intervention of the rain, however, as Australia subsided to a 49-run defeat to end the series.

Stokes: I am incredibly proud

England captain Ben Stokes:

"I think 2-2 is a fair reflection of the teams literally going toe to toe. Australia are World Test champions, they are a quality team.

"I don't think many teams would have been able to respond from 2-0 down [like we did]. I am incredibly proud of everyone's efforts.

"I have played with Broady for a long, long time. He has been an unbelievable performer for England and to watch him come in and bowl the way he did, it was written in the stars.

"Mo came into this squad through an unfortunate injury to Jack Leach. A few things were said about him but I chose him because I know what he can do on his best days.

"When it really mattered he produced one of his best days. He changed the game for us. For him to do what he has done is just incredible. He has been a great servant to England."

Broad: We fed off the crowd's energy

England hero Stuart Broad:

"Woakesy and Moeen set the tone unbelievably and when we got a couple of wickets we really started to believe. The crowd was so loud and we really jumped on that energy.

"To pick up a couple of wickets to end the Test match and contribute to the team was very special."

'Ashes like a heavyweight fight'

England Test head coach Brendon McCullum:

"What an amazing series to be a part of and probably a fair result. Two incredible teams with contrasting styles - a bit like a heavyweight fight. It lived up to its billing.

"We stuck to what we wanted to do. It can be testing when you go 2-0 down and had opportunities to win but the skipper is convinced in his beliefs and we got better as the series went on. We stayed true under pressure and really grew up, becoming accustomed to the style we want to play.

"There are times where you look back and say, 'could I have done something differently?' but I don't think we could have come back from 2-0 down if we had that mindset. It was about total conviction and no regrets. That brought about our best cricket.

"What Broad has brought to the dressing room is nothing short of unbelievable. He is a true competitor and gives other people belief. He writes his own scripts. We are going to miss him a huge amount."

Cummins: Series draw is fair

Australia captain Pat Cummins:

"I think 2-2 [is probably fair]. Two really high-quality teams. It was a wonderful series to be a part of.

"We can be hugely proud of retaining The Ashes. It is no easy feat against a high-quality side in English conditions.

"We were a little bit short of the goal. We were over here to win the Ashes. Unfortunately it was not to be but a great day."

