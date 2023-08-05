The Hundred: Jos Buttler smashes 62 from 36 balls, including five sixes, on rain-hit day

Jos Buttler smoked five sixes in a score of 62 from 36 balls before Manchester Originals' Hundred fixture with London Spirit was wiped out by rain.

England white-ball captain Buttler also struck three fours as he propelled his side to 138-5 from 80 balls in the weather-affected fixture at Emirates Old Trafford.

However, the rain then returned for a second time and did not relent, denying Spirit the chance to reply and leaving both teams winless from their first two matches.

Originals lost a rain-shortened game to Welsh Fire on Wednesday while Spirit were beaten by London rivals Oval Invincibles that same evening.

Buttler had smashed an 18-ball 37 against Fire and impressed again in Manchester on Saturday afternoon, reaching his fifty from 29 balls with the first of back-to-back sixes off Spirit leg-spinner Matt Critchley.

Buttler said: "It's a shame we couldn't get a full game in but, personally, it was a good day for me.

"There was a lot of energy left in the changing room - the guys were desperate to get out there and play, but it is what it is and fingers crossed that it won't affect too much more of the competition."

Rain wrecks Saturday's programme

The women's match between Originals and Spirit was washed out without a ball being bowled as the sides suffered that fate for the second game running.

Originals' clash with Welsh Fire was abandoned on Wednesday, as was Spirit's London derby with Oval Invincibles.

At Edgbaston, meanwhile, both Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets matches were abandoned.

Phoenix Women and Rockets Women were looking to pick up their first victories of the campaign after losing to Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave respectively earlier this week.

Phoenix Men have suffered two washouts now with their opener against Superchargers falling victim to the weather but Rockets Men won their first fixture, seeing off Southern Brave by six runs in a thriller.

What's next?

