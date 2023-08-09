 Skip to content

Prithvi Shaw: India batter smashes 244 to lead Northamptonshire to win over Somerset in One-Day Cup

Prithvi Shaw scored a double-century for Northamptonshire, the second highest score in List A county cricket; Ali Brown holds the record from his 268 for Surrey back in 2002

Wednesday 9 August 2023 19:58, UK

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 08: Prithvi Shaw of India fields during game two of the One Day International Series between New Zealand and India at at Eden Park on February 08, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Image: Prithvi Shaw hit an astonishing 244 runs from 153 balls for Northamptonshire

Prithvi Shaw smashed an astonishing 244 as Northamptonshire claimed an 87-run victory over Somerset in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup.

The opener's innings came from just 153 balls, including 28 fours and 11 sixes, as he helped his side climb to a mammoth total of 415-8.

It is the second highest score recorded in List A county cricket, Ali Brown's 268 runs from 160 balls for Surrey against Glamorgan in 2002 topping the list.

Somerset faced an uphill task in reply and, despite half-centuries from Andrew Umeed (77) and captain Sean Dickson (52) they failed to lay a glove on Northamptonshire's total as they were bowled out for 328 in Group B.

In Group A, Josh Bohannon hit a century as Lancashire eased to a 125-run win over Kent at Blackpool, while Harry Came and Luis Reece put on an opening stand of 159 in Group B as Derbyshire cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sussex.

