Prithvi Shaw: India batter smashes 244 to lead Northamptonshire to win over Somerset in One-Day Cup

Prithvi Shaw smashed an astonishing 244 as Northamptonshire claimed an 87-run victory over Somerset in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup.

The opener's innings came from just 153 balls, including 28 fours and 11 sixes, as he helped his side climb to a mammoth total of 415-8.

It is the second highest score recorded in List A county cricket, Ali Brown's 268 runs from 160 balls for Surrey against Glamorgan in 2002 topping the list.

Somerset faced an uphill task in reply and, despite half-centuries from Andrew Umeed (77) and captain Sean Dickson (52) they failed to lay a glove on Northamptonshire's total as they were bowled out for 328 in Group B.

In Group A, Josh Bohannon hit a century as Lancashire eased to a 125-run win over Kent at Blackpool, while Harry Came and Luis Reece put on an opening stand of 159 in Group B as Derbyshire cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sussex.