Ben Stokes to come out of retirement for ODI World Cup

Ben Stokes is to come out of ODI retirement and make himself available for England ahead of October's Cricket World Cup.

Stokes retired from the one-day format last year as he shifted his focus to captaining the Test team but he will now be available for the World Cup, as England look to defend their 50-over title.

He was named player of the match in the 2019 final as England defeated New Zealand in a dramatic super over. Stokes also scored a match-winning 52 not out when England won last year's T20 World Cup, beating Pakistan in the final.

Image: Stokes could feature for England at this year's World Cup

The Test captain's decision to play the 50-over format means he will not be able to have surgery on the left knee that has troubled him all year until a later date. Stokes would play in the World Cup as a specialist batter and won't bowl.

Squads for the tournament in India need to be submitted by September 5, with the England selectors set to meet on Tuesday. Changes can be made until September 27.

Each country is only permitted to pick 15 players in their squads but they can also take three travelling reserves.

