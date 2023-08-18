Cricket World Cup: Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc set to be fit despite missing South Africa series

Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc are expected to be fit for the World Cup despite being ruled out of Australia's upcoming white-ball series in South Africa.

Batter Smith (wrist) and left-arm paceman Starc (groin) will miss a tour against the Proteas which comprises three T20 internationals and five one-day internationals after picking up injuries during the drawn Ashes series in England.

After the South Africa series, Australia will play India in three one-day internationals, on September 22, 24, and 27, before facing Rohit Sharma's team again in their World Cup opener in Chennai on October 8.

Image: Mitchell Starc will also be absent against South Africa as he nurses a groin issue

Australia chief selector George Bailey said: "The compacted Ashes series and the World Test Championship was a heavy load for the group and we are taking a conservative approach to the build-up to the World Cup.

"With the World Cup the priority of the squad, it was determined on advice that it was best for Steve and Mitchell to join the group in India by which time we expect them to be fully fit and available for the Indian ODI series, plus the World Cup warm-up fixture."

Captain Pat Cummins (wrist) was already ruled out of the South Africa trip with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to lead the side in his absence.

Marnus Labuschagne - who has been left out of Australia's World Cup squad - is added to the South Africa tour in Smith's absence, while left-arm quick Spencer Johnson could make his international debuts in both white-ball formats.

Australia squads for South Africa series

T20 internationals: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad (Updated): Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's World Cup squad (three players to be omitted)

Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

