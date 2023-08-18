Cricket World Cup squads: Which players are going to India as England look to defend 50-over title?

England name Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson in Cricket World Cup squad with competition coming too soon for Jofra Archer as he battles back from injuries; no Marnus Labuschagne for Australia in tournament you can watch live on Sky Sports between October 5 and November 19
Friday 18 August 2023 14:12, UK
Check out the squads for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India, at which England will be looking to defend the title they won at Lord's in 2019.
Afghanistan: TBA
Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa (three players to be omitted)
Bangladesh: TBA
England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes
India: TBA
Netherlands: TBA
New Zealand: TBA
Pakistan: TBA
South Africa: TBA
Sri Lanka: TBA