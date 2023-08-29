Imran Khan: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and cricketer's conviction suspended

A corruption conviction against Imran Khan has been suspended - with his three-year jail term overturned.

While this is a legal victory for the embattled former Pakistan Prime Minister, Sky News was told he won't be leaving jail - and has been held on remand.

The police want him to remain in custody for up to 14 days - and on Wednesday, a judge will decide how long Khan should stay locked up for - or whether to release him.

Khan was sentenced earlier this month for unlawfully selling state gifts in office, with an appeals court reviewing the verdict.

Islamabad High Court also granted bail for Khan, but he still faces a multitude of other allegations - including leaking state secrets and orchestrating violent protests.

The 70-year-old has already been arrested on charges of compromising national security.

Following his corruption conviction, he was barred from running for office for five years - but the appeals court's decision means he will be able to contest the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Babar Awan, a senior lawyer representing the politician, told reporters: "Imran Khan is again entitled to lead his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party after today's court order."

Khan's legal team had argued that he was convicted without being given the right to defend himself.

He has denied the charges and insists he did not violate any rules, and will face a retrial in due course.

The former cricketing hero was ousted from power following a no-confidence vote in parliament last year.

Khan had fallen out with Pakistan's influential military - and his attempts to rally popular support have stirred political turmoil in a country already struggling through one of its worst economic crises.

On Monday, murder abetment charges against Khan were dismissed - with the case relating to the death of a Supreme Court lawyer who was killed in a drive-by shooting in June.

Upcoming national elections may be delayed by up to four months - with officials claiming they need more time to redraw constituency maps following a recent census.