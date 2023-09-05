County Championship: Surrey move closer to title after thrashing Warwickshire at The Kia Oval

Surrey needed only four overs on day three to complete an innings-and-97-run demolition of Warwickshire and move closer to successive LV= Insurance County Championship titles.

Rory Burns' side picked up 22 points after achieving an eighth victory of the season and will be at least 18 points clear of second-placed Essex at the end of this round of matches, even if their sole title rivals beat Middlesex.

Surrey and Essex will have only two matches remaining after this week's games - Surrey host rock-bottom Northamptonshire and visit third-place Hampshire later this month, while Essex welcome Hampshire to Chelmsford before visiting Northants.

Surrey took 17 Warwickshire wickets on day two at The Kia Oval, bowling the Bears out for 161 in their first innings and then reducing them to 126-7 in their second, with the visitors subsequently rolled for 138 early on the third morning.

Dan Worrall (5-25) removed Henry Brookes (7) with the fifth ball of the day and then dismissed Dan Mousley for 61 two overs later.

Jordan Clark (4-26) wrapped up a comprehensive victory for the home side when he bowled last man Chris Rushworth (6) in the next over.