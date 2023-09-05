New Zealand secure six-wicket win as batting helps them breeze to T20 series draw with England

New Zealand showed their strength with the bat to secure a six-wicket victory over England at Trent Bridge and draw the T20 series 2-2.

Tim Seifert (48) and Glenn Phillips (42) were the pick of the batters for New Zealand with a combined eight fours and five sixes.

Mark Chapman (40) then saw out the innings alongside Rachin Ravindra (17) to seal a comprehensive victory with just under three overs to spare, England's bowling attack unable to mute the visitors' scoring threat.

It was Jonny Bairstow (73) who once again shone with the bat for England, five fours and six sixes taking him to his total off just 41 balls as the home outfit posted an easily reached 175-8, Ish Sodhi (2-21) and Mitchell Santner (3-30) putting New Zealand in a comfortable position to chase 176.

Seifert, Phillips and Chapman fire with the bat

It turned into the easiest of run chases for New Zealand as they took just 17.2 overs to canter past England's target of 176.

England were dealt an unexpected blow as they came out to field with Bairstow going off injured and regular captain Jos Buttler, who was being rested, coming in to keep wicket.

From there New Zealand got off to a flying start, just the wicket of Finn Allen (16) falling from a brilliant delivery by Luke Wood (1-28) to leave New Zealand 22-1.

At the end of the powerplay New Zealand were 73-1 but quickly afterwards England got their second wicket as Mitchell (14) was run out following a brilliant throw from Wood in the deep, Rehan Ahmed's (2-27) spin bowling then removing the dangerman Seifert as he hit the delivery straight back to the Leicestershire youngster on his first home T20 appearance.

With New Zealand 83-3, Phillips picked up the mantle of finding some quick runs, crunching three sixes and two fours to reach 42 off just 25 deliveries before being caught by Curran from an Ahmed delivery.

The dismissal of the ever-threatening Phillips gave England a chance as New Zealand needed 35 from 36 balls, but Chapman took advantage on an Adil Rashid (0-41) over, a six and a four leaving the visitors needing 14 from 24 balls.

From there, Chapman continued to fire with a six and three fours before a four from Ravindra sealed a huge six-wicket win.

Bairstow's knock with the bat in vain

England's innings was anchored, albeit in vain, by another sublime knock from Bairstow, his half-century coming in just 27 deliveries, finding four sixes and four fours on the way.

That helped England to 63-0 at the end of the powerplay but just an over later Will Jacks (16) fell as Sodhi's delivery skidded on behind to Seifert keeping wicket, reducing England to 65-1.

After England reached 92-1 at the halfway mark, and with Dawid Malan (26) joining Bairstow at the crease, the England opener continued his fine form before being dismissed by Santner in the 12th over for 73 from 41 deliveries to a rapturous applause from the Trent Bridge crowd.

It was the dismissal of Bairstow that saw New Zealand's luck change, fighting their way back into the game with the dangerman no longer an issue, Harry Brook (8) fell to leave England 126-3 before Malan was also dismissed as Santner secured his three-for.

With England only having just a few overs left to post a big score, Sam Curran (5) was the next to fall and reduce England to 150-6.

Matt Henry (1-31) then finished the final over in style, the run out of Rehan Ahmed (11) and the dismissal of Liam Livingstone (26) on the final delivery leaving England 175-8 and setting New Zealand an easily chased target of 176.

Moeen: England score 'not good enough'

England stand-in captain Moeen Ali:

"I thought we lost momentum [with the bat] and we couldn't really catch up afterwards.

"We got a reasonable score but not good enough. New Zealand then got a brilliant start with the bat."

