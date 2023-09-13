Ben Stokes smashes England record ODI score as New Zealand beaten by 181 runs at The Oval

Ben Stokes smashed England's new record ODI score of 182, off just 124 deliveries, as the hosts romped to a 181-run win over New Zealand in the third one-day international at The Kia Oval.

Stokes came to the crease with England struggling at 13-2 after the again impressive Trent Boult (5-51) dismissed Jonny Bairstow first ball and added Joe Root (4) cheaply.

But, along with Dawid Malan (96) - the pair put on 119 for the third wicket - Stokes rescued the innings, racing through to a 76-ball hundred, passing his career-best tally of 102 and striking nine sixes along with 15 boundaries in his record-breaking knock.

Stokes ultimately departed two balls after bettering Jason Roy's previous high mark of 180, and 18 runs shy of a first England double-ton in the format, as a batting collapse of 6-36 saw the home side bowled out for 368 to slightly dampen the mood between innings.

The feel-good factor quickly returned, however, as Chris Woakes (3-31) ripped out the New Zealand top order in reply as part of a dazzling opening spell.

Finding more swing in the late afternoon than the Black Caps bowlers did after winning the toss, Woakes saw off Will Young (9) and Henry Nicholls (4) - either side of Reece Topley (2-31) dismissing Devon Conway (9) - before adding Tom Latham (3), comprehensively bowled.

From 37-4, a Glenn Phillips (72) half-century helped add some respectability to the scoreline, but really his innings amounted to nothing more than a bit of batting practice prior to next month's World Cup as New Zealand badly fell behind the required run-rate.

Liam Livingstone (3-16) was the somewhat unlikely figure who ultimately brought an end to proceedings, trapping Phillips lbw to end his stubborn resistance and then running through the tail to clinch a most comprehensive of victories with 11 overs to spare - seeing England into a 2-1 series lead with one to play.

Ahead of the third match, Jos Buttler called for his side to be "even more positive and aggressive", and Stokes and co very much adopted their leader's mantra - their resolve not wavering even in the face of a first-ball duck for Bairstow or the sight of Root being bowled inside Boult's opening two overs.

Malan was the aggressor early on in his sublime partnership with Stokes, reaching his fifth ODI half-century shortly before the first drinks interval, with Stokes joining him through to fifty in the first over back.

Stokes then took the lead, taking a particular liking to Rachin Ravindra (0-28), launching him for three sixes - the latter two coming off consecutive deliveries - to see the left-arm spinner taken out of the attack after just two overs.

His hundred was his fastest in ODI cricket, off 76 balls, just five shy of bettering another Roy record and the fastest ODI century scored at The Oval (72 balls). Sadly, Malan couldn't also join his partner through to three figures, falling in the next over - the thinnest of edges behind off Boult detected by DRS after originally not being given on field.

Buttler came in next, joining forces with Stokes for the best part of eight exhilarating overs which reaped 78 runs until the captain fell in rather unfortunate circumstances to a Phillips delivery that was very close to being called a back-foot no-ball.

Stokes continued on his merry way, brining up his 150 with a six - one of five maximums struck in the space of six overs - as he raced through to England's record ODI score.

But despite his blistering efforts, wickets, including his, began to tumble at the back-end of the England innings as they somewhat stumbled to a finish of 368 all out in 48.1 overs, Boult wrapping things up to claim a sixth ODI five-for.

What's next?

England and Sri Lanka meet for the final match of their women's ODI series in Leicester on Thursday (12.30pm start), while the men conclude their series against New Zealand at Lord's on Friday (12.30pm start). Coverage of both matches begins at 12pm on Sky Sports Cricket.

Heather Knight's side currently lead Sri Lanka 1-0 after dishing out a seven-wicket hammering in the series opener before rain washed out the second ODI. Jos Buttler's team, meanwhile, lead the Black Caps 2-1.

