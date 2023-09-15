England v New Zealand: Dawid Malan's ton helps hosts dominate New Zealand and seal 3-1 ODI series win

Dawid Malan smashed 127 off 114 deliveries to lead England to a 100-run victory over New Zealand at Lord's that also secured a 3-1 ODI series win.

The England opener came perilously close to a century at The Kia Oval on Wednesday where he was dismissed on 96, but fate was on his side as he reached 1,000 ODI runs on his way to a fifth ton in the format in just 21 innings.

His knock proved the mainstay of England's total of 311-9 in 50 overs in which he shared a 79-run partnership with Joe Root (29) and 46 and 48 with Harry Brook (10) and skipper Jos Buttler (36) respectively.

It came after team-mate Jonny Bairstow fell early to New Zealand's fast bowler Matt Henry for just 13 to leave England 28-1.

However, Malan helped his side to recover as he reached his ton off 96 balls before he was removed by New Zealand's star spinner Rachin Ravindra (4-60) with an edge to wicketkeeper Tom Latham.

In reply, New Zealand were never in contention as they were dismissed for 211-9 with seam bowler Tim Southee absent injured with a dislocated thumb sustained while attempting to catch Joe Root early in England's innings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jos Buttler displayed his brilliant athletic ability by reacting quickly to run out Devon Conway

Moeen Ali led the way with 4-50 from his 10 overs as victory was wrapped up with more than 11 overs to spare.

Following Malan’s departure, England suffered a collapse falling from 243-5 to 282-8 in the space of seven overs, with Moeen departing for three, Liam Livingstone adding 28 in 38 balls and Sam Curran making 20 off 13.

New Zealand lacked clinical precision in the field after dropping Root twice at slip, the first by substitute fielder Finn Allen and then by Southee, while Ben Lister was also forced to retire from the field after picking up a hamstring injury leaving him unable to bowl.

Malan's majestic performance further consolidated his place for the World Cup squad in October but Harry Brook only made 10 off 15 balls and missed another chance to impress the selectors.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brydon Carse whacked the final ball of England's innings for six to take the hosts' total to 311

England need to confirm their squad for the World Cup in India next week.

The ninth-wicket partnership between Brydon Carse and Reece Topley saw England finish on 311-9 as Carse smashed Daryl Mitchell’s final ball over long-off for six.

England continued this momentum with the ball as New Zealand fell to 52-3 by the 10th over.

Opener Devon Conway was dismissed cheaply by Buttler after he attempted to run a quick single by flicking the ball behind him, but a direct throw saw the bails light up and the Lord's crowd erupt.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dawid Malan was finally out to an edge after scoring 127 runs from 114 balls for England in their fourth ODI against New Zealand

Chasing 312 to win, it was Ravindra and an injured Lister who shared the highest partnership of 42 off 21 balls.

The Black Caps' top spinner performed with the bat too, hitting three fours and four sixes in his 48-ball 61 to reach his first ODI half-century, but his efforts were in vain as he was bowled by Curran.

Latham and Henry Nicholls looked to steady the ship with a partnership of 36 from 42 balls but Moeen bowled the New Zealand skipper on 13.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Brook missed his opportunity to stake a claim for a place in the World Cup squad as he fell cheaply for just 10 runs

It was the spinners that starred at the Home of Cricket with Moeen finishing on figures of 4-50 after dismissing Nicholls for 41, Kyle Jamieson for 15 and Matt Henry for a first-ball duck.

“Malan is disciplined and orthodox - and is a machine," said Sky Sports cricket commentator Nasser Hussain.

"He is very consistent, the glue at one end that allows everyone else at the other end to come out and be positive.

"He likes to bat through but his strike-rate is up at 95, 96 so he doesn’t plod along. He puts anything short and wide away and is in phenomenal nick, up there with the all-time greats [in the stats]."

Malan: 'It's fantastic leading into the World Cup'

Dawid Malan was named player of the match and hopes to continue taking the opportunities with his eyes on the World Cup.

"It's fantastic to score some runs here and it's fantastic leading into the World Cup to get some runs on the board as well," Malan said.

"Trying to break into this white-ball team in both T20 or ODI, you either have to be a freak or you have to be consistent. I've had to try to be as consistent as I can and put match-winning performances on the board.

"Hopefully I keep taking those opportunities when I get them.

"It's a dream come true to play for England, let alone a World Cup, and to be part of this 15-man squad, when it's confirmed, it would be great to go."

Latham: Fingers crossed Southee will be ready for World Cup

"He's in good spirits. In the coming days, he'll be assessed further to see how bad it is, but fingers crossed he'll be ready for the World Cup," said New Zealand captain Latham on Southee's injury.

"When you get to a World Cup it's slightly different, and it's who turns up on the day in each game.

"I guess now is a good chance to see the areas we want to improve on and it's great to be put up against a quality side to see how we are this close to the tournament."

What’s next?

England meet Ireland with a changed squad on 20 September at Headingley, Leeds which you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

England squad for Ireland ODIs: Zak Crawley (captain), Ben Duckett (vice-captain), Rehan Ahmed, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Hain, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Phil Salt, George Scrimshaw, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood

New Zealand and England will come head-to-head again at the World Cup opener in Ahmedabad on 5 October.

Stream the best cricket and more top sport with NOW. Cancel anytime.