England vs Ireland: England debutants impress to help win second ODI by 48 runs

England comfortably beat Ireland by 48 runs in the second men's ODI at Trent Bridge to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

England starred with the bat as opener Will Jacks made 94 and ODI debutant Sam Hain struck 89, while skipper Zak Crawley failed to impress after he fell for a two-ball duck as the hosts posted 334-8.

Set an imposing 335 for victory, Ireland struggled to build a threatening partnership and were left 80-3 after the powerplay having lost captain Paul Stirling for 25 and Curtis Campher for 9 to England's fast-bowler Matthew Potts.

Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed (4-54) led the emphatic bowling attack as Ireland slipped from 121-5 to 188-8 in the space of 12 overs.

But Ireland's last two wickets showed some resistance, including 55 from the last pair of Craig Young (40 not out) and Josh Little (29) before they were dismissed for 286.

What's next?

You can watch the third of England's three-match ODI series against Ireland live on Sky Sports on Tuesday September 26 from The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol. Coverage begins at 12pm ahead of the first ball at 12:30pm.