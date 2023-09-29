County Championship: Middlesex relegated from Division One after two-wicket defeat Nottinghamshire

Middlesex were relegated from Division One after losing to Nottinghamshire by two wickets in a thrilling final day of the County Championship season.

It was fitting that fast bowler Jake Ball, who signs off his Nottinghamshire career after 15 years, hit the winning runs, paddling Middlesex's Sam Robson for four to finish on 210-8.

Nottinghamshire's victory also meant that eighth-placed Kent survived relegation to Division Two and Middlesex drop down after just one season in the top flight.

The game went right to the wire after Middlesex lost their eighth wicket still needing five runs as Brett Hutton was caught behind by wicketkeeper John Simpson off Robson's bowling.

In order to stay in Division One, Middlesex had to get more than Kent's 12 points from their final game against Lancashire, which ended in a draw.

Middlesex opener Robson hit a 105 not out off 109 balls, the only three-figure score within his team, and finished on career-best figures of 4-46 but his efforts weren't enough.

Nottinghamshire fell to 157-7 in the 40th over but Matt Montgomery (34 not out) pulled his side to the finish line.

In Division Two, Derbyshire ended their season with a draw to Glamorgan meaning they have not picked up a single victory the entire season.

Derbyshire's Luis Reece hit his second century of the match with 119 not out and also passed 1,000 runs. His efforts saw a new club record being set of seven fifties in successive first-class innings.

