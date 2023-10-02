West Indies vs Australia: Hayley Matthews hits 132 to beat hosts in thrilling record run chase

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews hit a stunning 132 off 64 to beat Australia by seven wickets and complete the highest women's T20 international run chase.

The all-rounder was bowled by Australia's spinner Jess Jonassen with the Windies needing nine runs from seven balls chasing a target of 213.

Matthews struck 20 fours and five sixes in her knock supported by Stafanie Taylor who hit 59 before she was bowled by Australia's pacer Megan Schutt.

Shemaine Campbelle (4) and Chinelle Henry (4) added the winning runs with a ball to spare to help West Indies level the series 1-1 at North Sydney Oval.

Campbelle took a spectacular one-handed catch at backward point to earlier dismiss Australia's skipper Alyssa Healy for a golden duck as they posted 212-6.

Matthews came agonisingly close to a century during West Indies' loss to Australia in the first T20 on Sunday, hitting 99 not out.

The all-rounder also contributed with the ball taking 3-36 in Australia's innings when she bowled Tahlia McGrath (4) to leave Australia 7-2 in the second over.

Matthews then removed Australia's opener Beth Mooney (29) before striking again in the 17th over to dismiss Annabel Sutherland (13).

Australia's Phoebe Litchfield hit an unbeaten 18-ball half-century to equal Sophie Devine's record for the fastest in women's T20 internationals.

However, it was Matthews' performance that led her to collect her seventh consecutive Player of the Match award in T20s.

The series decider will take place in Brisbane on Thursday, October 5.

