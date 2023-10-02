England's Harry Brook and Tammy Beaumont named Professional Cricketers' Association Players of the Year

Harry Brook and Tammy Beaumont have been named Professional Cricketers' Association Players of the Year, with James Rew and Mahika Gaur scooping the Young Player of the Year awards.

Brook, a late addition to England's World Cup squad in place of Jason Roy, took the men's award after scoring 2,149 runs over the last year across all formats, cementing himself in the Test match middle order.

The 24-year-old, who won Young Player of the Year in both 2021 and 2022, has scored over 1,000 runs in 12 Tests, including four hundreds, and this summer hit a 41-ball century in The Hundred for Northern Superchargers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Harry Brook's best shots as he smashed a stunning unbeaten 105 from just 42 balls - the fastest century in The Hundred - for Northern Superchargers against Welsh Fire

Brook said: "I wasn't expecting to win this award if I'm honest. The last 12 months have been a dream come true and this is a huge honour. Looking at the high-profile names on this trophy and to be alongside them is incredible.

"To have done what I have in the last 12 months in international cricket is a dream and hopefully it continues. I now can't wait to be part of the World Cup, it's going to be great fun."

Beaumont claimed Women's Player of the Year after another successful summer, which included a double century against Australia in the one-off Women's Ashes Test and then hitting the first century by a female player in The Hundred.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tammy Beaumont scored the first double hundred by an England player in Women's Tests, making 208 from 331 balls against Australia at Trent Bridge

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Beaumont surpassed Will Smeed as she hit the highest score in the history of The Hundred with 118 off 61 balls for Welsh Fire against Trent Rockets

The opener said: "I'm very grateful that my peers have voted for me and I think that's what makes the PCA Awards so special because it's voted for by your team-mates and opposition.

"Going forward I just want to be the best that I can and contribute to every team that I play in in a positive way."

Somerset wicketkeeper-batter Rew, 19, becomes the first teenager to win Men's Young Player of the Year since James Taylor in 2009 after amassing over 1,000 runs for Somerset in the LV= Insurance County Championship.

Fast bowler Gaur, 17, claimed 3-26 on her England one-day international debut against Sri Lanka in September after picking up one scalp on her T20 international bow against the same opposition.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England fast bowler Mahika Gaur picked up three wickets on her England ODI debut, including the huge scalp of Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu

