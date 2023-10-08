South Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk smashes fastest one-day hundred in 29 balls

South Australia batter Jake Fraser-McGurk has broken the record for the fastest one-day hundred - taking just 29 balls to score his century; the 21-year-old Australian beat South African legend AB de Villiers' previous record of 31 balls when playing against Tasmania
Sunday 8 October 2023 13:43, UK
South Australia batter Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed a 29-ball century against Tasmania at the Marsh Cup on Sunday to register the fastest hundred in one-day cricket, eclipsing South Africa great AB de Villiers' previous record of 31 balls.
Replaying to Tasmania's mammoth 435-9, South Australia were dismissed for 398 at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide, but it turned out to be a memorable outing for Fraser-McGurk, who hammered 125 runs from 38 deliveries, which included 10 fours and 13 sixes.
The 21-year-old was eventually dismissed by off-spinner Beau Webster in the 12th over. Fraser-McGurk reached his half-century in 18 balls, the quickest by an Australian in the 50-over format.
"I went out there with some good intent, had my plans and process, and seemed like everything went my way," Fraser-McGurk said.
"I've made a few 30s playing in twos and stuff, felt like I've been hitting them reasonably well but probably not that well so definitely surprised myself."
The record also marked Fraser-McGurk's first century in any professional format.
"It's probably an innings I'll never see maybe ever again," Tasmania captain Jordan Silk said.
"It was some of the cleanest ball-striking I've seen and sometimes you've just got to tip your cap to players like that that can do that.
"Whilst it was frustrating, it was also amazing to watch."