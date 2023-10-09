Cricket World Cup: Mitchell Santner takes five wickets to lead New Zealand to comfortable win over Netherlands

New Zealand claimed a second straight World Cup victory after beating the Netherlands by 99 runs at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Black Caps batters Will Young 70 (80) and Rachin Ravindra 51 (51) starred once again to post 322-7 while left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner’s five-for saw the Netherlands bowled out for 223.

The Netherlands began with a very disciplined attack with off-spinner Aryan Dutt and right-arm seamer Ryan Klein bowling three maidens at the start of play, putting New Zealand under the pump immediately, but they struggled to take consistent wickets against the Black Caps' top order.

In reply, only one of the Netherlands players, Colin Ackermann (69), surpassed a half-century while the others struggled against spin leading to a convincing victory for New Zealand, who earned two points to sit at the top of the ICC World Cup table.

Young and Ravindra’s strong form continues

Image: New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates with team-mate Rachin Ravindra after finishing his bowling spell

Young hit seven fours and two sixes in his 70 while Ravindra smashed three boundaries and one six as the Kiwi pair shared a partnership of 77 (84), the highest in the match.

Opener Devon Conway made 32 before attempting to hit left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe over mid-wicket, but was caught short by Bas de Leede to leave New Zealand 67-1 by the 13th over.

The Netherlands bowlers toiled hard for their next wicket, with Young falling in the 27th over, but it looked by then New Zealand were on course for a commanding total.

Daryl Mitchell (48) was bowled with a well-disguised off-cutter from Paul van Meekeren that went right through his stumps bringing New Zealand skipper Tom Latham (53) to the crease.

The Netherlands inflicted a mini collapse to see the Black Caps fall from 238-4 to 293-7 in the space of eight overs but Santner (36) and right-handed Matt Henry (10) showed some resistance at the end in their unbeaten partnership of 29, with the final two balls of the innings going for six to help the Kiwi's claw past 300.

Netherlands disillusioned by Santner

Image: Netherlands' Vikram Singh is bowled by New Zealand's Matt Henry

Santner took his second five-for in ODI cricket as he trapped Max O'Dowd (16) lbw and removed the Netherlands dangerman Colin Ackermann (69) to leave the Dutch 157-5 by the 33rd over.

Teja Nidamanuru was run out which ended the 50-run stand with Ackermann, but New Zealand were weak in the field missing a number of opportunities and dropping catches.

Matt Henry (3-40) impressed with the new ball for his side as he removed opener Vikram Singh (12), while Ravindra (1-46) saw de Leede (18) caught by Boult after hitting three boundaries.

Henry had Sybrand Engelbrecht caught on the square-leg boundary before he clattered the Aryan Dutt's leg-stump which sent the Netherland's packing.

Questions now remain over New Zealand's starting XI with the possible reintroductions of Williamson and pace bowler Tim Southee into the squad after missing out due to injuries.

'We needed bigger partnerships' - Edwards

Image: Netherlands' Paul Van Meekeren made four not out during his innings against New Zealand

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards speaking post-match:

"We were pretty good but New Zealand got away from us which pushed the score further than what we were hoping for.

"We thought if we could hold them to the 280 mark it would be fine, but New Zealand are a disciplined bowling attack and we knew they wouldn't make it easy for us.

"You're not going to chase down 320 with scores of 40 and 50 and we'll speak about that with the guys. In the next games we have to put in bigger partnerships."

'The bowlers did a fantastic job' - Latham

Image: New Zealand's wicketkeeper Tom Latham dislodges the bails to stump out Netherlands' Sybrand Engelbrecht, which was deemed not out by the third umpire

New Zealand's captain Tom Latham speaking post-match:

"We put a great score on the board and the bowlers did a fantastic job too. The most valuable were the partnerships we built, in the last five overs we managed to put some great runs on the board.

"Every ground you go to it's about adapting as fast as you can and we hope to acclimatise to the hotter weather in Chennai.

"Kane [Williamson] is back doing his thing and is getting closer every day. Tim [Southee] is developing nicely and fingers crossed in the next game we'll be fully available."

