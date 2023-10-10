Samit Patel: Former England all-rounder joins Derbyshire on contract to end of 2025 season

Derbyshire have signed former England all-rounder Samit Patel on a contract which runs until the end of the 2025 season.

The 38-year-old left Nottinghamshire last month after more than two decades at Trent Bridge, where he won six trophies and contributed nearly 21,000 runs and more than 700 wickets with his left-arm spin.

Patel, capped 60 times by England between 2008 and 2015, was a T20 specialist in his last couple of years at Nottinghamshire but will be available in all formats for Derbyshire.

Patel, who has featured in several T20 franchise competitions including Australia's Big Bash League and Pakistan Super League, is relishing the chance to work with Derbyshire's head of cricket Mickey Arthur.

"I've spent many years playing against Derbyshire and in the last couple of seasons, you can really see what Mickey is trying to do with the club," Patel said. "I think I can come in and help with that.

"I'm a proud professional, I'm someone who wants to win and I wouldn't have come to Derbyshire at this stage in my career if I didn't think we could do something special."

