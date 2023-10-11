Yorkshire CCC: Harry Chathli appointed new chair taking over from Tanni Grey-Thompson

Highly regarded business leader Harry Chathli has become the new chair of Yorkshire, marking what he and the club hope is a new chapter after a turbulent period following the racism crisis which ripped through the club.

Chathli will take over from interim chair Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, the multi-gold-medal-winning Paralympian, who will continue to serve on the board as a non-executive director.

Chathli, who will serve a three-year term as chair, said: "It's an honour and privilege to be appointed chair of one of the most iconic clubs in the cricketing world and a renowned contributor to English cricket heritage.

"Cricket is at an inflexion point with unprecedented growth reaching new audiences who are attracted by the variety of formats.

"Yorkshire has played its part in this growth within men's cricket and has also been at the forefront of development of women's cricket in the country. I am also proud of the fact we are championing disability and LGBTQ+ cricket.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Tanni for her excellent stewardship of the club through a very challenging period this year. YCCC is an exceptional club and I'm looking forward to working with her, the Board and the management team in bringing some trophies back to the club."

Chief executive Stephen Vaughan, said: "We are delighted to welcome Harry to the board and as chair at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

"Harry brings strong business acumen and experience, and I am sure this positive impact that will benefit Yorkshire County Cricket Club and the Yorkshire Family as a whole.

"The board looks forward to working with Harry and collectively we are committed to delivering long-term success that YCCC members deserve."

