Kane Williamson: New Zealand captain set to miss at least three games with fractured thumb

Kane Williamson suffered a fractured thumb in New Zealand's Cricket World Cup win over Bangladesh on Friday, an X-ray has revealed.

In his official comeback game after seven months out with a knee injury, Williamson scored 78 but retired hurt late on in the eight-wicket win after suffering a freak injury when hit on the thumb by a throw from a Bangladesh fielder.

The Black Caps captain was cautiously optimistic at the time, saying after the game: "I've got a scan tomorrow... hopefully it's ok." But New Zealand Cricket announced on Saturday morning that an X-ray revealed an undisplaced fracture to his left thumb.

Image: New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson receives treatment on his injured thumb before retiring hurt against Bangladesh

Williamson is to remain with the squad in India and is hoping to be available for the team's final pool matches in November before the semi-finals and final, should New Zealand progress further.

Tom Blundell will travel to India as a back-up.

"While it's disappointing news, the initial diagnosis has given us some optimism he can still feature later in the pool play following a period of rest and rehabilitation," head coach Gary Stead said.

"Kane is clearly a massive part of our side and a world-class player and captain, so we'll look to give him every opportunity we can to return in the tournament."

Chasing 246 to win the game against Bangladesh in Chennai, Williamson batted superbly in his first competitive game since rupturing his knee ligament in March. He had previously shown promising form in New Zealand's warm-up games against Pakistan and South Africa, neither of which carried official ODI status.

Williamson forged an 80-run partnership with Devon Conway (45) and dropped anchor in the company of Daryl Mitchell (89no off 67 balls), who smashed the winning six with 43 balls to spare.

It was a third win in three for New Zealand to start the tournament, following successes against holders England and the Netherlands, both games in which Williamson did not play.

The Black Caps are next in action against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka captain Shanaka ruled out of World Cup

Image: Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka will play no further part at the World Cup

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a thigh injury, with Chamika Karunaratne approved as a replacement in the squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Saturday.

Shanaka sustained a right thigh muscle injury in Tuesday's six-wicket loss to Pakistan. The 32-year-old will need three weeks to recover.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC men's cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Chamika Karunaratne as a replacement for Dasun Shanaka in the Sri Lankan squad," the ICC said.

Sri Lanka, who are seventh in the standings after losing their first two games, next play winless Australia on Monday in Lucknow.

