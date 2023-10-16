Cricket World Cup: Australia claim first tournament win beating Sri Lanka by five wickets

Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in a thrilling contest to claim their first victory of the Cricket World Cup.

Sri Lanka's openers Pathum Nissanka (61) and Kusal Perera (78) made a strong start after winning the toss and choosing to bat in Lucknow, but Australia's bowlers skittled through their middle and lower order to bowl them out for 209 inside 44 overs.

Spinner Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers taking 4-47 off his eight overs.

Australia had a shaky start after a furious David Warner (11) and Steve Smith (0) were dismissed lbw in the same over by Dilshan Madushanka to leave them 24-2.

However, Marnus Labuschagne (40) and Josh Inglis (58) helped their side reconsolidate with a fourth-wicket partnership worth 77.

Marcus Stoinis (20no) showed some intent at the death, hitting Dunith Wellalage for six off the final ball to help his side reach 215-5 and seal their first tournament win with 88 balls remaining.

More to follow...